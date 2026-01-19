Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares 5 soaked nuts that can be life-changing: Check pistachio and walnut benefits
Nuts are rich sources of macro and micro nutrients. Dr Vatsya shares some of the best choices, and explains why it is better to soak first.
Nuts are nutrient-dense dry fruits that are known to be beneficial as part of the regular diet. It is an excellent source of both macro and micro nutrients, and is a much healthier alternative to the processed snacks available in the market that we can have in between meals.
There are many different kinds of nuts, each with its own unique flavour and nutrient profile. They are surprisingly versatile when it comes to the ways in which they can be consumed. They can become ingredients in various recipes, appear in a less healthy avatar as part of namkeens, or, in possibly the healthiest way, soaked overnight.
Taking to Instagram on October 9, 2025, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shared five types of nuts which he claimed have life-changing benefits.
“Did you know your daily handful of soaked nuts is more powerful than most supplements?” he wrote in the caption. “Pro tip: Always soak your nuts overnight. It removes anti-nutrients and helps your body absorb minerals better.”
1. Almonds
According to Dr Vatsya, almonds are loaded with vitamin E, which makes them the best choice for glowing skin. It also helps strengthen good gut bacteria.
2. Pistachios
Pistachios are rich sources of lutein, zeaxanthin and Omega-3 fatty acids. They are excellent in protecting the eyes and the heart.
3. Walnuts
Walnuts are also called brain food, shared Dr Vatsya. Alongside plant-based Omega-3 fatty acids, it also provides copper and manganese, which are helpful in developing a strong immunity and have anti-ageing properties.
4. Cashews
An extremely popular nut in India, cashews are rich sources of minerals like zinc, iron, and copper, and are great for boosting immunity.
5. Pinenuts (Chilgoza)
If a person feels hungry more often, pinenuts are their best choice. It is loaded with pinolenic acid, which is known to naturally suppress hunger hormones.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
