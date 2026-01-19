Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares 5 soaked nuts that can be life-changing: Check pistachio and walnut benefits

Nuts are nutrient-dense dry fruits that are known to be beneficial as part of the regular diet. It is an excellent source of both macro and micro nutrients, and is a much healthier alternative to the processed snacks available in the market that we can have in between meals. Consuming a handful of soaked nuts every day is better than taking supplements, shares Dr Vatsya. (Pexel)

There are many different kinds of nuts, each with its own unique flavour and nutrient profile. They are surprisingly versatile when it comes to the ways in which they can be consumed. They can become ingredients in various recipes, appear in a less healthy avatar as part of namkeens, or, in possibly the healthiest way, soaked overnight.

Taking to Instagram on October 9, 2025, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, shared five types of nuts which he claimed have life-changing benefits.

“Did you know your daily handful of soaked nuts is more powerful than most supplements?” he wrote in the caption. “Pro tip: Always soak your nuts overnight. It removes anti-nutrients and helps your body absorb minerals better.”