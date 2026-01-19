Endocrinologist shares 3 essential foods she eats every day as a doctor: ‘Foundations for metabolic and hormonal health’

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in a January 19 post, revealed what she eats as a doctor every day, and why.

Diet is one of the key lifestyle factors that experts repeatedly emphasise, with the focus on basics like clean eating, portion control, and consistency, rather than extreme or restrictive measures. With clean eating as a focus, let's take a quick look at what an endocrinologist considers her non-negotiables.

1. Wild blueberries The first food she mentioned was frozen wild blueberries, attributing their high antioxidant content as one of the key reasons behind her choice.

“Wild blueberries are smaller than regular blueberries, which means they have more skin and more anthocyanins. These are the antioxidants that support insulin sensitivity, brain health, and reduce inflammation," she explained. "They are also frozen at peak ripeness so that nutrients are locked in. Plus, they are so much easier to find when berries are out of season.”

2. Red cabbage The second food on her list, as recommended by the endocrinologist, is red cabbage. It is rich in polyphenols, fibre, and compounds that support gut health, reduce inflammation, and can directly influence hormonal function. Since the gut plays such an instrumental role, Dr Roehnelt noted that it aids insulin sensitivity and metabolic regulation, making this vegetable beneficial for blood sugar control and weight management.

3. Extra virgin olive oil Cooking oils are used daily for sautéing, frying, grilling, and everyday meal preparation, making choosing the right one especially important. The endocrinologist revealed that extra virgin olive oil is a non-negotiable in her kitchen.

Explaining its benefits and how it helps lower diabetes risk, she said, "Olive oil helps to lower insulin levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation, especially when used with meals. And pro tip, the fat in olive oil helps to slow glucose spikes, which is one of the simplest blood sugar hacks that most people overlook.”

Dr Roehnelt asserted that these foods are ‘foundations for metabolic and hormonal health,' ruling them out as fad foods.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.