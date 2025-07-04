Beyond summer vacation: 5 international destinations you need to keep on your travel radar for monsoon getaways

Vacations are synonymous with sunshine, tan lines, and cerulean skies. But your favourite destinations unveil a whole new personality during monsoon season, coming alive with mist, clouds, thunder and tranquil rains. If summer vacations are the blockbuster hits everyone’s buzzing about, monsoon getaways are the indie films, intimate and atmospheric. Monsoon vacations provide a unique experience with misty landscapes and serene rains.(Shutterstock)

Monsoon vacations may not be mainstream, but they are full of quiet twists and calming moments. They offer what formulaic, high-octane summer blockbusters miss: a soulful depth.

ALSO READ: Goa for monsoon trip: 8 hidden places to visit during the rainy season

Hari Ganapathy, Co-founder of Pickyourtrail, shared with HT Lifestyle 5 international monsoon destinations, along with what you can see, do and eat there:

1. Bali, Indonesia

Explore temples like Tanah Lot, enveloped in mist, or take a spiritual detour through a traditional Balinese purification ritual at Tirta Empul.

Food here is monsoon comfort in a bowl, try babi guling (spiced roasted pig) or nasi campur, paired with warm jamur soup.

Expect intermittent tropical showers that usually pass swiftly, leaving the air fragrant and the skies beautiful.

2. Chiang Mai, Thailand

Known for its temples and tranquil charm, Chiang Mai becomes a green paradise during the monsoon months (June to October).

Explore Doi Inthanon National Park at its greenest, where cloud forests and waterfalls like Wachirathan feel cinematic.

Visit the striking Wat Phra That Doi Suthep temple in the rain; it’s an atmospheric experience.

Adventure seekers can take on white water rafting in Mae Taeng or zip line through rain-soaked canopies.

Indulge in khao soi, a rich curry noodle soup, or enjoy a sticky rice mango platter while taking shelter in a local market.

3. Hoi An, Vietnam

UNESCO-listed old town, Hoi An, during its rainy season (typically September to January) turns beautiful.

Try Cao Lau noodles or Banh Mi with a distinctly Hoi An twist.

Try Vietnamese drip coffee.

Stroll under umbrellas through lantern-lit streets, browse local tailor shops, and enjoy a boat ride on the Thu Bon River.

4. Highlands, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s central highlands, particularly Nuwara Eliya, Ella, and Kandy, look pretty during the monsoon months. The tea plantations, waterfalls, and lakes look more beautiful.

The scenic train journey from Kandy to Ella is stunning, going through cloud forests and emerald slopes.

Hike Little Adam’s Peak post-shower for panoramic views, or cosy up in a colonial-era bungalow with a fresh cup of Ceylon tea.

Try a traditional Sri Lankan curry meal- kottu roti, hoppers with egg, or a rich crab curry.

5. Kyoto, Japan