Want home makeover but not the stress? 5 effortless decor tweaks that are actually simple to pull off

Decor at home deserves a refresh after a while. While, on paper, this refresh feels exhilarating and trend-driven, and you cannot wait for the fascinating before-and-after transformation, in practical terms, things usually look very different and soon can make you exhausted. Once you actually begin, several problems start to show up. You may have ordered the decor items, but upon placement, the room may feel cramped or cluttered, and what seemed like a quick makeover can suddenly feel like a much bigger project, making you feel seriously intimidated.



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And truly, not to burst your bubble, but that makeover you saw on your feed, the one you gush over, will take a lot more time than it looks on Instagram. In reality, you can't snap your fingers and give your space a magical makeover. It is an arduous process. But smartwork can help you simplify and streamline it. Execution may take time, but with a few hacks, the results may come out better than expected.

In conversation with interior stylist Kritika Malik Goswamy, founder and principal designer of House of December, we asked whether there are small tweaks that can save the trouble of a complete overhaul. Kritika agreed, saying, "A well-designed home doesn’t always require a complete overhaul. Often, it’s the smallest, most thoughtful tweaks that create the most impact, subtle shifts that elevate a space from functional to deeply personal.”

It suggests the possibility of transformations that do not require large-scale overhauls, as they can be achieved through minor tweaks like rearranging objects, adjusting lighting, or introducing texture, all of which can change how a space feels.

“The idea of a beautiful home today is no longer rooted in abundance, but in intention. Effortless styling isn’t about doing more; it’s about knowing what truly matters,” Kritika further noted, implying that large-scale overhauls are no longer necessary for every new refresh.

Here are some of the interior stylist's hacks that can help you invigorate your interiors with minimal effort: