Cardiologist with 40 years of experience warns these 5 W's should not be in your kitchen, suggests replacements
White, refined ingredients are usually stripped away of their nutritional values, according to Dr Chopra. He lists five of them, shares healthy alternatives.
Maintaining good health is not the result of extreme effort or great sacrifices. It is the small daily habits that make all the difference. According to Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, a good place to start incorporating such habits is the kitchen.
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It is common knowledge that eating healthy is one of the cornerstones of good health. Taking to Instagram on April 6, the cardiologist with over 40 years of experience noted five ingredients that are commonplace in every kitchen that are actually a hindrance to health.
“Your body deserves clean, wholesome food,” he wrote in the caption, “Because what you cook is what you become.” In addition to listing out the ingredients that should be replaced, he also shared a list of healthier alternatives that can take their place.
1. White sugar
White sugar is composed of sucrose and is one of the most common sources of empty calories. It is found in virtually every kitchen, but according to Dr Chopra, it is not all beneficial to our health.
The cardiologist noted that white sugar is “refined, addictive and inflammatory,” adding, “It spikes insulin and feeds gut imbalance.” The alternatives for white sugar that Dr Chopra suggested include small amounts of:
- Jaggery
- Raw honey
- Dates
- Coconut sugar
2. White flour (maida)
Refined white flour or maida finds its utility in various dishes, but it lacks the fibre of whole wheat and provides no nutritional value, shared Dr Chopra. According to him, the ingredient essentially behaves like sugar within the body. Healthier replacements for white flour include:
- Millets
- Whole wheat
- Oats
- Besan
- Almond flour
3. White refined salt
Arguably the most common ingredient across the globe, the white refined salt is not the best choice, according to Dr Chopra. He shared that the salt is stripped of minerals and mixed with chemicals that are not beneficial for health. His suggested alternatives include:
- Rock salt
- Himalayan pink salt
- Naturally sun-dried sea salt
However, it should be noted that white refined and iodised salt is an essential source of the macronutrient iodine, which is essential for thyroid hormone production. Therefore, it is prudent not to exclude it completely from the diet.
4. White refined oils
“White refined oils are chemically extracted and highly inflammatory,” warned the cardiologist. According to him, better alternatives include:
- Cold-pressed mustard oil
- Groundnut oil
- Coconut oil
- Ghee
- Extra virgin olive oil
5. While polished rice
Looks can be deceiving, and white polished rice perfectly fits the category. It has a high glycemic index and low nutritional value, shared Dr Chopra. The replacements for the ingredient that he suggested include:
- Hand-pounded rice
- Brown rice
- Red rice
- Black rice
- Millets
“Remember this: the whiter the food, the more the nutrition has been stripped away. Change your kitchen and your health will follow,” noted the cardiologist.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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