Cardiologist with 40 years of experience warns these 5 W's should not be in your kitchen, suggests replacements

Maintaining good health is not the result of extreme effort or great sacrifices. It is the small daily habits that make all the difference. According to Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, a good place to start incorporating such habits is the kitchen. Refined sugar is empty calories which can be replaced with healthier alternatives, shares Dr Chopra. (Pexel)

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It is common knowledge that eating healthy is one of the cornerstones of good health. Taking to Instagram on April 6, the cardiologist with over 40 years of experience noted five ingredients that are commonplace in every kitchen that are actually a hindrance to health.

“Your body deserves clean, wholesome food,” he wrote in the caption, “Because what you cook is what you become.” In addition to listing out the ingredients that should be replaced, he also shared a list of healthier alternatives that can take their place.