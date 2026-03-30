Did you know low-sugar diet can age you faster even after taking collagen? Nutritionist explains

“ Sugar is constantly framed as the root cause of disease. But in my view, anti-sugar is anti-life, especially in the female body; in those who want to be fertile, calm, nourished and beautiful. I know that nothing makes me feel more myself than a ripe piece of fruit, a cup of tea with lots of honey, a panna cotta, cheesecake or a big glass of chocolate milk,” she shared.

Taking to Instagram on March 21, nutritionist Athena Connell revealed that sugar is one of the most misunderstood substances in the health space.

Social media has long tried to convince us that eating healthy means consuming less sugar. However, the function of sugar is not limited to gaining weight, but also to help the body with crucial metabolic activities.

Why replacing sugar with collagen does not help According to Athena, much of the mainstream female health and skin advice revolves around reducing the amount of sugar in the regular diet and adding collagen powders, which are both complex and expensive. However, the result of the change is hardly natural.

This is because collagen is not a compound that one can simply consume and reap the benefits of. It is a type of protein that the body needs to continuously build and maintain.

“Collagen is not something you 'top up' by adding to your coffee. It is something your body needs to continuously synthesise from raw materials,” stated the nutritionist. “To do this, it needs ATP (energy). ATP is not found in collagen powders. It is primarily made from glucose, aka sugar.”

How sugar supports anti-ageing Sugar, or glucose, is fuel for the brain; the lack of which leaves us feeling scattered and irritable. The energy produced by sugar helps the body to perform the metabolic functions well, which includes maintaining collagen for skin health.

In Athena’s words, “Sugar is one of the main signals that tells the body it is safe enough to relax, repair, rebuild, and produce ATP efficiently. When glucose is not available, the body increases its reliance on stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline to keep energy flowing.”

“Without sugar, the body cannot use or maintain collagen. A low sugar diet over time becomes catabolic, which means the body breaks down its own tissue for fuel and shifts the body into a low-energy state, away from repairing and regenerating.”

In a low-energy state, the body starts to break down the skin instead of repairing it. Therefore, the collagen that one may add to their diet would not have the intended effect, as the amino acids in it would be redirected to maintain energy.

“This is why 'more collagen' does not translate to improved skin,” noted Athena. Healthy skin is not just about having ‘collagen’ in your diet. It is about having enough energy to make the collagen available for your hair, skin and nails, to protect and maintain it. This starts with sugar.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.