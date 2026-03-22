Collagen isn’t just for skin glow: Expert highlights its role in strengthening joints, hair and bones

Be. Japanese Marine Collagen Powder for Women & Men | Type I & III Collagen Peptides with Glutathione, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Astaxanthin | Mix Fruit Flavour for Skin, Hair, Nails & Joints, 300gView Details
Collagen has long been known for giving the skin a youthful, healthy glow. It is commonly included through supplements, gels, creams, and even face masks. While many people associate collagen primarily with improving skin appearance, its benefits extend far beyond just enhancing your glow.
Collagen is one of the most important proteins in the body that helps to support the structure of the skin, hair, bones, and joints. However, the body’s natural collagen production gradually declines with age. This decline often leads to visible signs such as fine lines, dullness, and a loss of skin elasticity. The effects are not limited to the skin alone. Reduced collagen levels can also lead to joint stiffness, body discomfort, weaker hair and nails, and a decrease in bone density. Because collagen plays such a vital role, understanding who should consider taking it and the best ways to include it in your routine can help you make better results.
Plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr Vashisht Dikshit, a consultant at Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Collagen is an essential protein that supports skin elasticity, joint flexibility, and the strength of hair, nails, and bones. It may help people experiencing early signs of ageing or joint stiffness."
What are the health benefits of collagen?
Collagen is an essential protein that helps to support the skin, hair, nails, joints, and bones. It maintains skin elasticity, strengthens connective tissues, and increases joint flexibility. The expert believes that regular intake may be required to improve skin health and overall structural support in the body.
How to add collagen to your diet?
According to experts, if you want to incorporate collagen into your daily diet, simply consume protein-rich foods like bone broth, fish, eggs, and chicken, which naturally promote collagen production. Furthermore, vitamin C-rich foods such as citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens help the body produce collagen.
Who should consider collagen?
According to the cosmetologist, anyone who is experiencing early signs of ageing, joint stiffness, or hair and nail weakness should consider collagen to support skin and connective tissue health. It can also be beneficial for those who want to improve bone and joint strength.
Who should avoid it?
People who are detected with allergies to fish, shellfish, or egg-based products should avoid certain collagen supplements made from these sources. Those with kidney problems should also consult a doctor before taking collagen supplements.
When to take it?
Collagen from foods such as bone broth, fish, eggs, and chicken can be consumed as part of your regular meals and does not require a specific timing. However, if you are taking collagen in supplement form, it is best to follow your doctor’s guidance regarding the right time and dosage.
When to avoid?
A cosmetologist advises limiting or avoiding collagen if you are allergic to its common sources, such as fish, shellfish, or eggs. It is always safer to check the ingredient source before using any collagen product. Additionally, avoid taking collagen supplements without consulting a doctor, as professional guidance is important for your overall well-being.
Collagen supplements you can buy
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Collagen supplements for skin from Carbamide Forte are formulated with five types of collagen (I, II, III, IV and V) in a single tablet to support overall skin and body health. These tablets contain marine collagen peptides and hydrolyzed collagen, which may help improve skin elasticity, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and promote a healthy glow. Enriched with piperine for better absorption, they may also support stronger hair, healthier nails, joint flexibility, and bone strength.
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Glucosamine is one of the key ingredients included in these Tata 1mg Glucosamine HCL tablets. It helps build cartilage, which is a flexible connective tissue that cushions the ends of long bones where they meet the joints. The 1mg Glucosamine HCL formula has the benefits of Cissus quadrangularis, Boswellia Serrata, and L-Arginine. People know that White Willow Bark can help with pain and swelling. Boswellia helps slow down the effects of ageing and eases pain and swelling in the joints.
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Formulated with Japanese marine collagen (types I and III), this supplement helps support skin elasticity, improve firmness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines for smoother, radiant-looking skin. It also includes antioxidants like glutathione and vitamin E to help protect collagen fibres from oxidative stress and environmental damage. Along with supporting skin hydration and texture, it promotes plumper skin. Enriched with vitamins and botanical extracts, it also supports hair, nails, and joint health.
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TrueBasics Advanced Joint Strength is formulated with UC-II collagen, a clinically researched ingredient imported from the USA that supports joint health and mobility. This supplement helps strengthen and repair cartilage, which naturally declines with age or intense physical activity. By helping reduce inflammation linked to joint damage, UC-II collagen may ease joint pain and stiffness. It also supports cartilage regeneration, improving flexibility and movement.
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This supplement combines chondroitin and MSM to support healthy joints and improved flexibility. Chondroitin helps maintain cartilage by absorbing fluid, especially water, which acts as a cushion between bones and supports smoother joint movement. MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) provides dietary sulphur, an essential component for strengthening joint tissues and maintaining elasticity. Together, these ingredients work as a natural shock absorber for joints, helping improve mobility and overall joint comfort. This formulation is non-vegetarian.
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This multi-collagen supplement combines five collagen types (I, II, III, V, and X) to support overall structural health in the body. It helps maintain skin elasticity and firmness while also supporting stronger hair and nails. The formula promotes joint flexibility and mobility, contributing to an active lifestyle, and helps maintain normal bone strength. Enriched with piperine for better absorption, it supports efficient nutrient uptake.
It is best to consult a doctor about the quantity. However, you can check the label and take it.
This protein promotes joint health and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin.
There are no strict guidelines for when to take these.
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