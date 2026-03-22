Collagen isn’t just for skin glow: Expert highlights its role in strengthening joints, hair and bones

Collagen has long been known for giving the skin a youthful, healthy glow. It is commonly included through supplements, gels, creams, and even face masks. While many people associate collagen primarily with improving skin appearance, its benefits extend far beyond just enhancing your glow. Collagen benefits for body (freepik)

Collagen is one of the most important proteins in the body that helps to support the structure of the skin, hair, bones, and joints. However, the body’s natural collagen production gradually declines with age. This decline often leads to visible signs such as fine lines, dullness, and a loss of skin elasticity. The effects are not limited to the skin alone. Reduced collagen levels can also lead to joint stiffness, body discomfort, weaker hair and nails, and a decrease in bone density. Because collagen plays such a vital role, understanding who should consider taking it and the best ways to include it in your routine can help you make better results.

Plastic and cosmetic surgeon Dr Vashisht Dikshit, a consultant at Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots: "Collagen is an essential protein that supports skin elasticity, joint flexibility, and the strength of hair, nails, and bones. It may help people experiencing early signs of ageing or joint stiffness."

What are the health benefits of collagen? Collagen is an essential protein that helps to support the skin, hair, nails, joints, and bones. It maintains skin elasticity, strengthens connective tissues, and increases joint flexibility. The expert believes that regular intake may be required to improve skin health and overall structural support in the body.

How to add collagen to your diet? According to experts, if you want to incorporate collagen into your daily diet, simply consume protein-rich foods like bone broth, fish, eggs, and chicken, which naturally promote collagen production. Furthermore, vitamin C-rich foods such as citrus fruits, berries, and leafy greens help the body produce collagen.

Who should consider collagen? According to the cosmetologist, anyone who is experiencing early signs of ageing, joint stiffness, or hair and nail weakness should consider collagen to support skin and connective tissue health. It can also be beneficial for those who want to improve bone and joint strength.

Who should avoid it? People who are detected with allergies to fish, shellfish, or egg-based products should avoid certain collagen supplements made from these sources. Those with kidney problems should also consult a doctor before taking collagen supplements.

When to take it? Collagen from foods such as bone broth, fish, eggs, and chicken can be consumed as part of your regular meals and does not require a specific timing. However, if you are taking collagen in supplement form, it is best to follow your doctor’s guidance regarding the right time and dosage.

When to avoid? A cosmetologist advises limiting or avoiding collagen if you are allergic to its common sources, such as fish, shellfish, or eggs. It is always safer to check the ingredient source before using any collagen product. Additionally, avoid taking collagen supplements without consulting a doctor, as professional guidance is important for your overall well-being.