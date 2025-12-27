Want a spa-like bathroom at home? Check out 5 easy decor and design tips to make it luxurious

Ring in the new year with new home decor goals. Yes, the new year is all about jotting down resolutions, from fitness to eating habits, but what if you could refresh your interiors too? Most of the initial attention usually goes to spaces like the living room or bedroom, but what about the bathroom? Your bathroom too can look stunning with the help of a few tweaks. (Picture credit: Freepik)



After a long day, the bathroom becomes a personal sanctuary to freshen up, and even otherwise, it can serve as a little slice of calm. It's important not to treat your bathroom solely as functional. When you pay a little attention to enhancing the space, the entire ambience changes, and it becomes a spa-like retreat that engages all your senses and melts away the stress of the day. Bathroom is not just a space to freshen up; with the right aesthetic upgrade, it can be so much more for your body and mind.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Ankit Jain, Founder, Specta Quartz Surfaces, who shared insights on what it truly takes to create a luxurious bathroom. When asked what defines luxury in today's time, he said, “The definition of luxury is undergoing a change, and what defines luxury now is not grandeur, but intention.” So now, luxury is not only measured by the opulence of materials, but also by whether the design is thoughtful. It means that even smaller or simpler bathrooms can be luxurious when the right elements are added.

Ankit shared some tips, covering key design and decor elements that define a luxurious bathroom, which you can easily incorporate into your own bathroom interiors:

1. Neutral tones for serenity

Neutral tones evoke a serene aesthetic.(Picture credit: Freepik)

Choose a calm, cohesive colour palette.

Neutral and muted shades such as beige, cream, white, or soft pastels.

These shades make small bathrooms appear larger and more open, while adding a sense of balance and warmth.

2. Mood lighting to set the tone

Swap traditional wall sconces for pendant lights or concealed LED strips that create soft, ambient illumination.

Dimmable lighting is ideal for adjusting brightness according to your mood.

Warm-toned lights enhance a feeling of calm, while pendant fixtures add sophistication without overwhelming the space.

Example: A single glass pendant above a freestanding bathtub or a pair of gold-finish pendants flanking the vanity can turn casual routines into indulgent rituals.

3. Minimalist fixtures

Frameless glass showers, floating vanities, and concealed plumbing create a seamless, clutter-free aesthetic reminiscent of upscale spas.

These elements make even compact spaces feel expansive by eliminating visual distractions.

Example: A floating oak vanity paired with a frameless shower enclosure and brushed-nickel fixtures instantly delivers a high-end, contemporary spa look.

4. Smart storage

Built-in cabinets, recessed niches, and floating shelves help conceal everyday items, keeping the space visually clean.

Example: Incorporate a recessed shelf in the shower area to store essentials neatly, or use woven baskets under the vanity for towels.

5. Natural accents