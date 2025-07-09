Orthodontist explains how poor dental health affects sleep: 3 ways your mouth may be disturbing your sleep quality

The root causes of health issues are commonly searched for in similar peripheral environments, but sometimes, two unrelated aspects of health can also share a deep, bi-directional relationship, quietly influencing each other. One such relationship is between sleep and dental health. This pair not only disrupts sleep but also worsens dental issues. It may seem like they co-exist, but in reality, many dental and sleep issues originate from their influence on each other, becoming a cycle. Sleep and the oral cavity are interconnected, a bi-directional relationship.(Shutterstock)

Dr Jaineel Parekh, Orthodontist, Laxmi Dental Limited, shared with HT Lifestyle why paying attention to this relationship may help in improving both sleep quality and dental health.

He said,“Oral health does more than protect your teeth. It impacts your breathing, inflammation levels, and even brain activity, especially during sleep. The mouth, acting as the body’s shared gateway for food and air, plays a vital role in nighttime health. When something goes wrong in your oral cavity, your sleep can suffer. And when sleep falters, so does your overall health. The biology is clear that oral health drives sleep quality, and sleep quality fuels daily energy, heart function, and even emotional well-being. The better you care for your mouth, the more peacefully your whole body will sleep.”

Dr Jaineel Parekh shared a comprehensive guide with us, unpacking three conditions linked to this relationship and the dental hygiene practices that can help:

3 conditions that show the link between dental health and sleep

Bruxism or grinding teeth, disrupts sleep.(Shutterstock)

1. Obstructive sleep apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) disrupts sleep by blocking the upper airway repeatedly through the night. Each obstruction stops airflow, jolts the brain awake, and fragments rest. These interruptions exhaust the body and strain the heart.

This blockage often stems from oral structures a narrow palate, a large tongue, or a misaligned jaw.

2. Bruxism

Bruxism, or grinding teeth at night, damages more than enamel. It leads to jaw pain, cracked molars, and persistent headaches.

Its roots lie deep, often in stress and misalignment. But its behaviour emerges during sleep when the brain shifts between stages.

3. Inflammation

Gum disease is more than local irritation. Its systemic inflammation is caused by oral bacteria.

This inflammation affects sleep cycles. Because when the body is inflamed, it affects brain signalling and stress hormone levels, both of which are closely linked to healthy sleep cycles.

Daily dental habits that will help you sleep better

5 common brushing mistakes that can lead to toothache

1. Brush twice a day, two minutes each time

Brushing removes harmful plaque.

Do it in the morning to clean sleep residue, and at night to remove food and bacteria.

This protects against infections that disturb sleep.

2. Use antibacterial mouthwash

Mouthwash reaches deep, reduces bacteria, and freshens breath.

A cleaner mouth helps you feel more relaxed, aiding sleep.

3. Wear a night guard if you grind your teeth

Night guards cushion your bite and stop damage.

They reduce jaw strain and prevent nighttime awakenings caused by tension or pain.

When should you see a doctor?

Waking up tired despite sleeping for hours Bleeding gum Sore jaw

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.