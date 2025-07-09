AIIMS liver specialist shares 9 things you need to know about this organ: Sleep quality directly affects liver repair

Your liver is one of the most important organs in your body. It removes toxins from the body's blood supply, maintains healthy blood sugar levels, regulates blood clotting, and performs hundreds of other vital functions. Therefore, it is important to take care of it and, additionally, educate ourselves. Poor sleep quality disrupts liver metabolism and toxin clearance.(Shutterstock)

In a post shared on July 9, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH (gastroenterology and hepatology) trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 9 things people need to know about their liver.

9 things you need to know about your liver

Sharing the 9 facts, Dr Sethi wrote, “I'm a liver specialist. Here are 9 things I refuse to gatekeep.” Let's find out what these facts are:

1. Your Liver Regenerates

It's not invincible, and it can regrow damaged cells, but chronic injury leads to scarring that can't be reversed, the liver specialist pointed out.

2. Coffee Isn't Just a Pick-Me-Up

According to Dr Sethi, coffee is a liver medicine. He revealed that drinking 3+ cups daily is linked to a 40 percent lower risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer. He suggested, “Skip the sugar and cream. However, be careful, individual sensitivity to caffeine varies and may cause insomnia, palpitations, or anxiety.”

3. Fatty Liver Affects 1 In 3 Adults, Even Non-Drinkers

Talking about fatty liver disease, the expert pointed out that nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is skyrocketing and often remains silent until serious damage.

4. The Liver Processes Everything You Swallow, Including Your Meds

“Over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen in high doses can cause deadly liver damage. Always confirm the correct dosage with your doctor,” he said.

5. Sleep Quality Directly Affects Liver Repair

Poor sleep disrupts liver metabolism and toxin clearance. Therefore, one should get 7-9 hours of sleep consistently.

6. Your Liver Has Its Own Clock

“Circadian rhythm matters,” the liver specialist pointed out. Eating late at night stresses your liver's natural detox cycle, increasing fat accumulation.

7. Hidden Liver Killers

“Common household chemicals, cleaning products, pesticides, and even some cosmetics contain toxins your liver must filter. Opt for natural alternatives,” he explained.

8. Supplements Aren't Always Safe for Your Liver

Dr Sethi highlighted, “Some herbal supplements and high-dose vitamins can cause liver inflammation or damage. Always check with your doctor.”

9. Hydration Supports Liver Detoxification

Lastly, drinking enough water helps your liver flush out toxins efficiently. Aim to drink 2-3 litres daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.