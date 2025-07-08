AIIMS gastroenterologist rates different milk types on how much bloating, gut distress they cause: Cow to almond milk

Milk is a widely consumed beverage that is essential to the diet of millions of people worldwide because it provides important macro and micronutrients. Moreover, in desi culture, the day in the majority of the households begins and ends with some form of milk. Gastroenterologist rates different kinds of milk —like cow milk, oat milk, soya milk, and more—on a scale of 1 to 10. (Shutterstock)

However, milk is also known to cause stomach issues or other allergies in some people, which, in turn, leads them to find alternatives instead of the traditional cow or buffalo milk. Many are now drinking goat milk, cashew milk, coconut milk and opting for other milk options. But are they a healthy alternative to avoid bloating?

Gastroenterologist rates different milks based on how much they cause bloating

In an Instagram post shared on July 7, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, rated the different kinds of milk based on their bloating potential. “Harvard and Stanford-trained doctor ranks different kinds of milk —like cow milk, oat milk, soya milk, and more — on a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 means most likely to cause bloating and gut distress. Do you often feel bloated after your morning chai, coffee, or cereal? It might not be the food — it could be the milk.”

Here's the rating done by Dr Sethi:

Goat milk: 8 on 10 (10 is the worst)

Soya milk: 6 on 10

Oat milk: 5 on 10

Lactose-free cow's milk: 4 on 10

Rice milk: 7 on 10

Cashew milk: 1 on 10

Coconut milk: 3 on 10

Almond milk: 2 on 10

Unsweetened cow's milk: 9 on 10

Sweetened cow's milk: 10 on 10

How to stop bloating in its tracks

In a recent Instagram video, another gastroenterologist, Dr Salhab, explained his hacks to fix bloating, in a post he titled 'No 1 bloating tip from a doctor'. Here's what he suggests:

1. Have kiwi or papaya to break up trapped gas.

2. Go on a short walk to pass the gas.

3. Have simethicone (an anti-foaming agent used to reduce bloating, discomfort or pain caused by excessive gas) to break up the gas.

4. Have peppermint tea to stop gas pain.

5. Have activated charcoal to bind the gas.

6. Use bismuth (a chemical element) to neutralise the odour.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.