Is oat milk bad for you? Experts say moderation is key to drinking this plant-based milk alternative

Over the recent past, there has been a rise in the consumption of plant-based milk. Milk made from oats, almonds, soy, rice, cashews, etc has emerged as a popular alternative to cow’s milk. They are thought to be a healthier option, low in saturated fats and rich in nutrients. This trend has shown in the market value as in 2023, the Global Market Size was USD 3.32 Billion, which is slated to grow by 10.32% by 2033. Oat milk is simply made by grinding water with oats(instagram)

Is oat milk out and bad for you?(instagram)

Even in India, a survey released in February 2024 found that more than 74% of Indians have consumed alternate milk options at least once. So it was surprising for many when, in a recent episode dropped by the podcast love you, bye, its hosts Mackie Mcmanes and Kenna Bouknight expressed their shock that oat milk “is out” and “is bad for you”.

Now, a recent study by the University of Copenhagen, headed by lead author Professor Marianne Nissen Lund has found that plant-based milk is lacking in proteins and essential amino acids as compared to cow’s milk. While good for the environment as it has a lower carbon footprint, it lacks nutrition. “We definitely need to consume more plant-based foods. But if you’re looking for proper nutrition and believe that plant-based drinks can replace cow’s milk, you’d be mistaken,” said Lund.

We speak to experts to understand what is the way forward:

Kalyani Mankar, Clinical and Sports Nutritionist in Mumbai acknowledges that there are a lot of choices and information available to people every day”. Ask her if it is healthy to consume regularly and she says, “There is no one right answer. Every individual has a different lifestyle, food requirements and medical condition. Listen to your body. Those with lactose intolerance can benefit from drinking oat milk. However, when it is blended with a protein source and nuts it is a good post-workout meal.”

Speaking on the podcast Marie Talks, French content creator and biochemist Jessie Inchauspé (@glucosegoddess) called oat milk “starch juice”. She said, “Oat milk comes from oats. Oats are grains and grains are starch. So when you’re drinking oat milk, you’re consuming starch juice. You’re having juice with a lot of glucose in it which leads to a glucose spike (sic).”

Rutu Dhodapkar, Clinical Dietician and HOD, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, is likely to agree but breaks it down: “Oats contain 60% starch, 14% protein, 7% Lipids and 4% Beta-glucan. It is high In protein, lipids and dietary fibre. The starch can help improve the gut microbiome, but is also makes oats sticky and starchy. Oats milk is free from allergens, cholesterol and trans fats. It contains low unsaturated fat and may lower blood cholesterol. Choose fortified milk options with Vitamin D and Vit B12. Make sure to look for unsweetened milk making it diabetic-friendly.”