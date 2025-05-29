Water over sugary drinks: Dentist shares 3 swaps to protect your dental health in summer

Dehydration is a common concern during the summer months, as the body loses fluids through sweating. When not replenished with enough water, this fluid loss can lead to dehydration. However, what often goes unnoticed is the impact dehydration can have on oral health, affecting everything from saliva production to overall dental hygiene. Also read | Summer’s impact on dental health is underrated: Know these surgeon-approved oral care tips to stay healthy The effect of dehydration on oral health often goes unnoticed.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon of Dentzz Dental said, “Inadequate water consumption reduces the production of saliva. Insufficient saliva leads to a condition known as dry mouth or xerostomia, which makes your teeth and gums more prone to damage and decay.”

Dr. Karishma Jaradi shared 3 simple swaps that can help maintain better dental health in summer:

1. Replace sugary soft drinks and juices with water:

Acids present in soda combined with the acid produced when the sugar content of these drinks ferments in the mouth can soften tooth enamel and cause irreversible damage. Since nearly 99 per cent of saliva is composed of water, the easiest way to ensure that your mouth is producing enough saliva is to drink more water. Aim for a minimum of two litres of water a day and drink more if you have an active lifestyle or play sports—physical activity can cause you to sweat and become dehydrated more quickly. If you must consume sugary drinks, use a straw to minimise contact with your teeth. Also read | Summer can cause dry mouth and tooth decay: Dentist shares dental care tips to follow

Protect your dental health in summer.(Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash)

2. Opt for fresh fruit and vegetables over packaged snacks:

Fresh fruit and vegetables can help to replenish the water lost by your body through perspiration. Watermelon, cucumber and tomatoes are easily accessible examples. Yogurt, nuts and seeds are also nutritious, teeth-friendly alternatives. On the other hand, sticky and sugary snacks such as ice cream, popsicles, fruit juices and other sweet treats can contribute to tooth decay. These are best consumed in moderation. Make sure to brush your teeth with fluoride toothpaste after you consume them or rinse your mouth with water. Additionally, seek sugar-free options wherever possible.

3. Prioritise good sleep over bingeing on caffeine:

Practising good sleep hygiene can not only leave you feeling more refreshed and energetic but can also keep your teeth healthier. Use a humidifier in your bedroom to prevent dehydration. Additionally, be aware that your allergies are likely to flare up during the summer, causing nasal congestion and inflammation. When your airways become narrowed, as a result, your body instinctively switches to mouth breathing, which can also make you more prone to dry mouth. Address your allergies with the necessary medication and use a saline nasal spray or decongestant to clear any congestion. Caffeinated drinks can not only affect your sleep patterns but can also stain your teeth and make you more susceptible to dehydration and dry mouth. Also read | Sensitivity-free summer: Oral care tips for relishing seasonal foods without tooth sensitivity hassles

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.