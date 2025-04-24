Summer’s impact on dental health is underrated: Know these surgeon-approved oral care tips to stay healthy

As we enter the season of loo, heatwaves and scorching heat, we often forget that the summer season can have significant effect on our dental health. It's effect on our oral health is often overlooked. Summer season's effect on our oral health is often overlooked.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Karishma Jaradi, head dental surgeon, Dentzz Dental said, "Most people don't realise that it can also affect your oral health in multifarious ways, from a heightened risk of tooth decay to increased instances of chipped teeth. Being aware of these risk factors and the way they affect the state of your teeth and gums can go a long way in helping you to modify your dental care routine to keep your pearly whites looking and feeling their healthiest, freshest best."

Concern: Dry mouth and dehydration

Oral care tips: The solution to this is as simple as drinking more water—in the summer months, especially, it’s important to drink water even before you begin to feel thirsty. Skipping alcoholic beverages or alternating alcoholic beverages with water can also help, as alcohol can have a very dehydrating effect once the cold hit wears off. Further, scheduling regular visits with your dentist can nip any decay or damage in the bud.

Concern: Increased cavities and tooth decay

Oral care tips: Choosing water over sugary or carbonated beverages can go a long way in keeping you hydrated, without risking oral damage. If you must sip on a sweet beverage, use a straw to minimise contact with your teeth. You could also replace sugary treats with fresh whole fruit if you are travelling and make it a practice to carry a water bottle with you when you step outdoors.

Concern: Micro-damage to your teeth

Oral care tips: Chewing on ice cubes or chips as a way to cool down quickly can also lead to cracked or chipped teeth. Replace ice with ice-cold water and wear a mouth guard during high impact sports or activities.

