Summer is the perfect time to enjoy a variety of foods however, for people with sensitive teeth, this pleasure can quickly turn into a painful experience. With a few oral care tips, you can enjoy your summer foods without the hassle of sensitivity. Sensitivity-free summer: Oral care tips for relishing seasonal foods without tooth sensitivity hassles (Photo by Aardent Dental Centre)

Summer Smiles:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neha Chhabra, Co-Founder of Bentodent, shared, “While many commercial toothpastes available for sensitivity contain potassium nitrate or stannous fluoride, instead opt for natural toothpastes. These are formulated with ingredients like bentonite clay, clove, propolis, and guava leaf, which not only effectively minimise sensitivity but also avoid the potential side effects, such as irritation and taste changes, commonly associated with chemical ingredients.”

She revealed, “Moreover, flossing daily helps to remove plaque and bacteria buildup at the gum line, promoting healthy gums and potentially reducing sensitivity associated with gum recession. Everyone must stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day as it helps wash away food particles and can dilute the effects of acidic or sugary drinks. Calcium is important for strong teeth, so include dairy products like yogurt and cheese in your diet to enhance your oral care regimen.”

Dr Neha further suggested, “For extra enamel protection, use a non-alcoholic herbal mouthwash, which can be beneficial for sensitive teeth. Herbal mouthwashes typically contain natural ingredients such as aloe vera, chamomile, and mint, which soothe the gums without causing irritation. Engaging in mindful eating, enjoying summer treats in moderation, and rinsing with water after eating to neutralize acids are also part of a comprehensive care plan to ensure a delightful and sensitivity-free summer.”

Enjoy Summer Without Tooth Pain:

Dr Sheetal Kochhar, Consultant - General Dentistry and Endodontics and Dental Care, Endodontist and Cosmetic Dentist at Max Multi Speciality Centre, explained, “Sensitivity refers to a pain/discomfort that is triggered while having cold hot sour, or acidic foods or liquids. It is a result of the wearing away of the enamel, caries, exposed root surfaces, chipped or fractured teeth, dislodged fillings, or gum diseases. To avoid sensitivity, one should go for regular oral health check-ups, and use a desensitizing toothpaste as it can help to block the pain associated with tooth sensitivity. Your dentist can help you to choose the correct toothpaste. Flouride application by a dentist can help to strengthen the teeth and also reduce the sensitivity.”

She elaborated, “Root canal treatment can be done if you have deep caries or enamel wearing away dentist can advise you to get a root canal treatment. A soft bristle toothbrush with gentle strokes should be used. Gum grafts can also be done to cover exposed root surfaces. People with a habit of grinding their teeth should wear a night guard to avoid wearing away enamel. One should avoid having acidic foods and also drink plenty of water after having them to balance the acidic levels in the mouth.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.