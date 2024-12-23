Get festive with your fingernails with glitter French tips and cute bows: Nail art trends to try for Christmas 2024

Christmas is just around the corner, and as we decorate our trees and plan festive feasts, let’s not forget to give our nails a holiday makeover! Treat your fingertips to the latest nail art trends this season for a DIY merry manicure. From subtle and minimal French manis with a festive twist to Christmas-coded ombre nails and studded embellishments, there is something for everyone in the gift box. Nail art trends to try for Christmas 2024

What is trending this year?

Rooted in the traditional colours of Christmas, green and red shades remain popular this year. However, other shades, including plum and icy whites, have been spruced up for distinct nail art designs. “A deep purple or plum shade provides a chic and luxurious appearance for the winter season. Soft white shades are also in trend often paired with shimmer or glitter, to evoke a snowy, festive feel,” notes Reena Batra, founder of CLAW Nails, adding, “I have also seen people opting for metallic shades like gold and silver that add a touch of elegance and sparkle, perfect for holiday celebrations.”

What about the designs and motifs?

With so many trends coming year after year, one trend that took birth this year and also made its way to Christmas is the coquette bow aesthetic. “My personal favourite is using a classic red and black plaid print directly on the nails, then coating it with a top coat. Similarly, you can create bows using poly gel and cure them under a UV lamp. This trend looks beautiful and adds a fun texture,” shares cosmetologist Tanya Singh. Other designs include Santa hats and mistletoe, snowflakes and icy patterns, and ombre shades of the season.

DIY nail art ideas to do at home

Snowflake Accents: Paint your nails a soft blue or silver base. Use white polish to draw simple snowflakes (cross shapes with small lines at the ends). Gift wrap bow: Paint your nails red or green. Use a thin brush or striping tape to add gold or white lines to form a cross, like a ribbon. Add a small bow on one nail. Glittery Christmas tree: Paint your nails green, then use gold or silver glitter polish to draw a triangle (the tree). Add small dots with a toothpick for ornaments.

Inputs by makeup artist Mrinalini Sinha