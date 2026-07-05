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    Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Watermelon Avocado Salad With Homemade Dressing Perfect For A Healthy Weight Loss Lunch

    Chef Kunal Kapur's watermelon avocado salad combines fruits, vegetables, and homemade dressing for a hydrating, nutritious that supports weight management.

    Published on: Jul 05, 2026 10:42 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Juicy watermelon, creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and a light homemade dressing create a colourful salad that is both refreshing and nourishing. Chef Kunal Kapur’s watermelon avocado salad with homemade dressing is made with fresh seasonal ingredients into a balanced meal that works well for hot summer afternoons. The contrast between sweet watermelon, buttery avocado, and tangy dressing creates a fresh taste while providing hydration, healthy fats, vitamins, and fibre in every serving.

    Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Watermelon Avocado Salad With Homemade Dressing (Freepik)
    Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Watermelon Avocado Salad With Homemade Dressing (Freepik)

    Inspired by fresh summer produce, Watermelon Avocado Salad is a Chef Kunal Kapur recipe prepared using watermelon, avocado, cucumber, onions, herbs, and a simple homemade dressing made with olive oil and lime juice. This healthy weight-loss lunch, summer salad recipe, homemade salad dressing, easy weight-loss recipe, refreshing low-calorie lunch, nutritious salad, clean-eating recipe, healthy meal prep, fat-burning lunch, and quick summer meal delivers balanced nutrition while remaining naturally light and refreshing. The combination of sweet fruit, creamy avocado, and citrus dressing creates an enjoyable mix of textures and flavours.

    Watermelon contains nearly 92% water, making it one of the most hydrating summer fruits while supplying vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and the antioxidant lycopene. Avocado contributes heart-friendly monounsaturated fats, dietary fibre, vitamin E, folate, and potassium that support cardiovascular health and healthy digestion. Healthy fats from avocado also improve the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins present in vegetables and fruits. Together, these ingredients promote balanced energy, better digestion, appetite management, and overall wellness while adding a naturally creamy texture without heavy dressings.

    The homemade olive oil and lime dressing enhances flavour without relying on processed sauces or excessive sugar. Fresh herbs, cucumber, and seasonal vegetables further increase fibre and antioxidants, making this salad an excellent choice for healthy lunches, weight-management plans, and refreshing summer meals.

    Watermelon Avocado Salad vs Regular Green Salad: What's the Difference?

    Feature

    Watermelon Avocado Salad

    Regular Green Salad

    Main Ingredients

    Watermelon, avocado, vegetables

    Mostly leafy greens

    Healthy Fats

    High (from avocado)

    Low

    Hydration

    Excellent

    Moderate

    Fibre

    Higher

    Moderate

    Antioxidants

    Rich in lycopene and vitamin C

    Moderate

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Yes

    Dressing

    Homemade olive oil-lime dressing

    Packaged or basic dressing

    Satiety

    Higher

    Moderate

    Summer Suitability

    Excellent

    Good

    Nutritional Balance

    Healthy fats, fibre, vitamins

    Mainly vitamins and fibre

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: Nil

    Total Time: 15 minutes

    Servings: 2

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: International

    Main Ingredients: Watermelon, avocado, cucumber

    Best Served With: Grilled chicken or whole-grain toast

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Watermelon Avocado Salad

    Juicy watermelon, creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and homemade citrus dressing create a refreshing, nutrient-rich salad perfect for healthy summer lunches.

    Ingredients

    For the Salad

    • 2 cups watermelon cubes
    • 1 ripe avocado, diced
    • 1 cucumber, sliced
    • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
    • ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)
    • Fresh mint leaves
    • Fresh coriander leaves


    For the Homemade Dressing

    • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
    • 1 tablespoon lime juice
    • 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
    • ½ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste

    Instructions

    1. Add watermelon, avocado, cucumber, and onion to a large bowl.
    2. Mix olive oil, lime juice, honey, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
    3. Pour the dressing over the salad.
    4. Toss gently to avoid breaking the avocado.
    5. Add mint and coriander leaves.
    6. Sprinkle feta cheese if using.
    7. Chill for 10 minutes before serving.

    Easy Ways to Make This Salad Even Healthier

    1. Use extra virgin olive oil for heart-friendly fats.
    2. Skip honey to reduce added sugar.
    3. Add roasted pumpkin or sunflower seeds for extra protein.
    4. Include baby spinach or rocket leaves for more fibre.
    5. Choose ripe fresh watermelon instead of packaged fruit.
    6. Prepare the dressing fresh without bottled sauces.
    7. Add grilled chickpeas for additional plant protein.
    8. Reduce salt by increasing fresh herbs and lime juice.
    9. Chill the salad before serving for better flavour.
    10. Pair the salad with grilled lean protein for a balanced meal.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    This refreshing watermelon avocado salad delivers healthy fats, fibre, antioxidants, and hydration while remaining naturally light and nutritious. The combination of watermelon and avocado creates a balanced meal suitable for healthy lunches and weight-management plans.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    235 kcal

    Protein

    4 g

    Carbohydrates

    18 g

    Fat

    17 g

    Fibre

    7 g

    Calcium

    55 mg

    Iron

    1.1 mg

    Potassium

    620 mg

    Vitamin C

    28 mg

    Vitamin A

    820 IU

    FAQs

    Is Chef Kunal Kapur's Watermelon Avocado Salad good for weight loss?

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Watermelon Avocado Salad provides fibre, healthy fats, and hydration that support balanced weight-management goals.

    Can Chef Kunal Kapur's Watermelon Avocado Salad be prepared in advance?

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Watermelon Avocado Salad tastes best when prepared fresh, although the dressing can be made in advance.

    Why does avocado pair well with watermelon in this salad?

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Watermelon Avocado Salad combines hydrating watermelon with healthy fats from avocado to enhance nutrient absorption and create a balanced flavour profile.

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