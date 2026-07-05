Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Watermelon Avocado Salad With Homemade Dressing Perfect For A Healthy Weight Loss Lunch

Juicy watermelon, creamy avocado, crisp vegetables, and a light homemade dressing create a colourful salad that is both refreshing and nourishing. Chef Kunal Kapur’s watermelon avocado salad with homemade dressing is made with fresh seasonal ingredients into a balanced meal that works well for hot summer afternoons. The contrast between sweet watermelon, buttery avocado, and tangy dressing creates a fresh taste while providing hydration, healthy fats, vitamins, and fibre in every serving. Chef Kunal Kapur Shares Watermelon Avocado Salad With Homemade Dressing (Freepik)

Inspired by fresh summer produce, Watermelon Avocado Salad is a Chef Kunal Kapur recipe prepared using watermelon, avocado, cucumber, onions, herbs, and a simple homemade dressing made with olive oil and lime juice. This healthy weight-loss lunch, summer salad recipe, homemade salad dressing, easy weight-loss recipe, refreshing low-calorie lunch, nutritious salad, clean-eating recipe, healthy meal prep, fat-burning lunch, and quick summer meal delivers balanced nutrition while remaining naturally light and refreshing. The combination of sweet fruit, creamy avocado, and citrus dressing creates an enjoyable mix of textures and flavours.

Watermelon contains nearly 92% water, making it one of the most hydrating summer fruits while supplying vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and the antioxidant lycopene. Avocado contributes heart-friendly monounsaturated fats, dietary fibre, vitamin E, folate, and potassium that support cardiovascular health and healthy digestion. Healthy fats from avocado also improve the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins present in vegetables and fruits. Together, these ingredients promote balanced energy, better digestion, appetite management, and overall wellness while adding a naturally creamy texture without heavy dressings.

The homemade olive oil and lime dressing enhances flavour without relying on processed sauces or excessive sugar. Fresh herbs, cucumber, and seasonal vegetables further increase fibre and antioxidants, making this salad an excellent choice for healthy lunches, weight-management plans, and refreshing summer meals.