Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    High Protein Paneer And Sprouts Wrap Recipe For Healthy Work Lunches And Active Lifestyles

    Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap combines fresh sprouts, paneer, and vegetables in a protein-rich meal perfect for office lunches.

    Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 11:45 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap combines everyday ingredients to create a balanced meal that is easy to carry and simple to prepare. Popular among high protein sprouts wrap recipe lovers, this wrap offers a practical option for busy workdays and healthy eating goals.

    High Protein Paneer And Sprouts Wrap (Freepik)
    High Protein Paneer And Sprouts Wrap (Freepik)

    Sprouting increases the nutrient content in legumes and adds a pleasant crunch to meals. Mixed sprouts provide plant protein, fibre, vitamins, and natural enzymes">plant protein, fibre, vitamins, and natural enzymes that support digestion, while paneer contributes high-quality protein and calcium">protein and calcium for bones and muscles. Fresh vegetables such as cucumber, carrots, onions, and capsicum add vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration">vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration, making healthy Indian lunch box wraps both nutritious and refreshing, especially during summer.

    This wrap is made with mixed sprouts, cottage cheese (paneer), and fresh vegetables rolled in a whole wheat roti or tortilla with mint chutney or a light yogurt spread. Cottage cheese is a rich source of protein and calcium">protein and calcium, making it a nutritious addition to meals. Consuming paneer helps keep you full for longer while contributing to healthy bones and muscles. With its simplicity and ease of preparation, this dish can be a must try for your office lunch.

    Street-style wraps often include refined flour breads, extra oil, creamy sauces, and processed fillings. Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap uses whole wheat wraps, fresh sprouts, paneer, and vegetables to provide more protein, fibre, and balanced nutrition. The homemade version offers fresher ingredients, lighter flavours, and a meal that works well for weight loss sprouts paneer wrap plans while keeping lunch interesting and satisfying.

    Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap vs Street Style Wrap: Which Makes a Better Lunch?

    Feature

    Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap

    Street Style Wrap

    Main Filling

    Paneer, sprouts, vegetables

    Sauces and fried fillings

    Protein Content

    High

    Moderate

    Fibre

    Rich

    Lower

    Healthy Fats

    Balanced

    Higher oil content

    Texture

    Fresh and crunchy

    Soft and creamy

    Calories

    Moderate

    Higher

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Limited

    Meal Prep

    Easy

    Best eaten fresh

    Nutritional Balance

    Well-rounded

    Less balanced

    Best For

    Office lunch

    Occasional snack

    Quick Facts About This Protein-Packed Wrap

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 10 minutes

    Total Time: 25 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: Indian fusion

    Main Ingredient: Paneer and mixed sprouts

    Best Served With: Mint chutney or buttermilk

    Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap Recipe

    Fresh sprouts, soft paneer, colourful vegetables, and whole wheat wraps create a nutritious meal packed with flavour and protein.

    Ingredients

    • 4 whole wheat rotis or wraps
    • 1 cup mixed sprouts, steamed
    • 150g paneer, crumbled
    • ½ cup cucumber, chopped
    • ½ cup carrot, grated
    • ½ cup capsicum, sliced
    • 1 onion, sliced
    • 2 tablespoons mint chutney
    • 2 tablespoons thick curd
    • 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • ½ teaspoon chaat masala
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • Salt to taste
    • Fresh coriander leaves

    Instructions

    1. Steam the mixed sprouts until tender while keeping a slight crunch.
    2. Mix the sprouts, paneer, cucumber, carrot, capsicum, and onions in a large bowl.
    3. Add roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, salt, and lemon juice to the filling.
    4. Stir in fresh coriander leaves and mix everything evenly.
    5. Spread mint chutney and curd over each whole wheat wrap.
    6. Place the prepared filling evenly in the centre of every wrap.
    7. Roll the wraps tightly and fold the sides to secure the filling.
    8. Toast the wraps lightly on a pan for one to two minutes if desired.
    9. Slice the wraps into halves and pack for lunch or serve immediately.

    Smart Ways to Make This Wrap Even Healthier

    1. Add spinach leaves to increase the iron and folate content naturally.
    2. Include boiled chickpeas for additional plant-based protein and fibre.
    3. Choose a low-fat paneer to reduce saturated fat while maintaining protein.
    4. Mix flaxseeds or chia seeds into the filling for healthy omega-3 fats.
    5. Use homemade whole wheat wraps instead of refined flour tortillas.
    6. Add colourful vegetables such as beetroot and purple cabbage for antioxidants.
    7. Spread hung curd instead of mayonnaise for a lighter dressing.
    8. Sprinkle roasted pumpkin seeds for extra minerals and crunch.
    9. Add fresh herbs like mint and coriander to boost flavour naturally.
    10. Pair the wrap with buttermilk or a fresh salad for a balanced meal.

    Nutritional Value of Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap

    Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap combines dairy, legumes, vegetables, and whole grains to provide balanced nutrition for active lifestyles. It also provides protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals">protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support balanced meals and sustained energy.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    320 kcal

    Protein

    29 g

    Carbohydrates

    34 g

    Fat

    10 g

    Fibre

    8 g

    Calcium

    320 mg

    Iron

    4 mg

    Potassium

    520 mg

    Vitamin C

    22 mg

    Folate

    80 mcg

    FAQs

    Is Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap good for weight loss?

    Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap combines protein and fibre, making the meal suitable for balanced weight-management plans.

    Can Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap be prepared for office lunch?

    Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap stays fresh for several hours and works well as an easy office lunch option.

    Which sprouts work best for Healthy Paneer and Mixed Sprouts Wrap?

    Healthy paneer and mixed sprouts wrap well with moong sprouts, moth beans, chickpeas, and mixed legumes.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/High Protein Paneer And Sprouts Wrap Recipe For Healthy Work Lunches And Active Lifestyles
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes