High-Protein Kala Chana Salad With Paneer For Weight Loss And Refreshing Summer Eating

Black chana and paneer salad with mint dressing is a high-protein, refreshing summer salad for healthy eating that brings together wholesome Indian ingredients with a light mint dressing for a balanced meal. Popular as a black chana paneer salad and healthy Indian salad, this recipe delivers protein, fibre, and refreshing flavours that fit perfectly into busy lifestyles and warm-weather menus. High-Protein Kala Chana Salad With Paneer For Weight Loss (Freepik)

Black chana has been a part of Indian kitchens for centuries because of its rich nutritional profile and versatility. Packed with plant protein, dietary fibre, iron, potassium, and magnesium, it provides steady energy while supporting digestion and balanced blood sugar levels. Paneer adds dairy protein and calcium that help maintain muscle and bone health. Fresh mint, coriander, lemon juice, and seasonal vegetables contribute antioxidants and vitamin C, making this paneer salad recipe a refreshing choice for summer. The combination naturally creates a vegetarian protein salad that is nutritious and flavourful.

Cooked black chana is mixed with paneer cubes, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and colourful vegetables before being tossed with a fresh mint dressing. The dressing combines mint leaves, coriander, lemon juice, green chilli, and simple seasonings that add brightness without heavy sauces. Every ingredient contributes texture, from the softness of paneer to the bite of chickpeas and the crunch of vegetables. This chickpea paneer salad works well as a light lunch, meal-prep option, or side dish for summer gatherings.

Many everyday salads focus mainly on fresh vegetables and light dressings, offering moderate amounts of nutrients and protein. Combining black chana, paneer, and a fresh mint dressing creates a more balanced meal with extra protein, fibre, calcium, and iron, while adding a refreshing taste that suits healthy summer eating.