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    Quick Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With A Zesty Lemon Tahini Dressing, A Protein-Rich Weight Loss Lunch For Busy Days

    Looking for a healthy meal? Sprouted moong paneer salad adds a fresher lunch option to your busy days with protein, fibre, and a lemon tahini dressing.

    Updated on: Jun 11, 2026 1:47 PM IST
    By Saborni Saha
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    Salads have a different fanbase. Some find it boring, while fitness enthusiasts love to have a bowlful of salad. How about adding some crunch and flavour to the bowl? This easy sprouted moong paneer salad can be your go-to when in search of a healthy option to start your day.

    Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad (Freepik)
    Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad (Freepik)

    Made with moong bean sprouts, paneer cubes, chopped veggies, and a tangy lemon tahini dressing, this salad will be light and full of flavour. Not just that, this salad bowl comes together in minutes. With this naturally gluten-free option, you can keep your weight in control no matter how much you eat.

    Do you know that moong dal sprouts are a 'wonder food' to add to your daily diet? Owing to their rich nutrients, fibre, Vitamin B, Vitamin C and K, and lower amount of calories, sprouted moong beans are considered super healthy. Also, sprouted moong dal has antioxidants and raises oxygen levels, which help the body get rid of toxins. Additionally, sprouting raises the amount of minerals and vitamins, such as vitamin D.

    Paneer is another gem present in this dish. You can find a lot of nutrients present in paneer. Vitamins A, E, D, C, K, thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, biotin, vitamin B9, folate, vitamin B12, and minerals like calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, fluoride, zinc, sodium, iron, copper, manganese, and selenium. Paneer also contains antioxidants that helps the body's immune system as well as bone density. Additionally, the zesty lemon tahini dressing brings in the touch of vitamin C to the bowl.

    A Comparison Between Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad vs Regular Sprout Salad

    Feature

    Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With Lemon Tahini Dressing

    Regular Sprout Salad

    Main protein sourcesSprouted moong, paneer, and tahiniPrimarily sprouts
    TextureCreamy paneer, crunchy vegetables, and tahini dressingMostly crunchy and light
    Flavour profileTangy, nutty, mildly spicy, and savouryUsually tangy and lightly spiced
    DressingLemon tahini dressing with garlic and cuminLemon juice, salt, or a basic seasoning mix
    RichnessQuite rich because of paneer and tahiniLighter and simpler
    Meal suitabilityGood for a healthy lunchSuitable as a side dish or lighter snack
    CustomisationCapsicum, pomegranate, chilli flakes, coriander, and optional seared paneerOnion, tomato, lemon juice, and herbs
    Preparation stylePreviously cooked sprouts and paneer can just stay freshUsually assembled with plain sprouts and chopped vegetables
    Protein content21.9 g per servingUsually lower
    Weight-loss meal planningA measured portion can work as a complete lunchOften needs an additional protein source for a fuller meal

    Quick Recipe Overview

    • Preparation time: 12 minutes
    • Cooking time: 5 minutes
    • Servings: 1 filling lunch bowl
    • Difficulty level: Easy
    • Recipe type: Vegetarian, protein-rich lunch

    Ingredients

    For the salad

    • Moong dal: 50 g (dry weight), soaked overnight, sprouted, thoroughly cooked, and chilled
    • Paneer: 100 g, chopped into small cubes
    • Tomato: 50 g, finely chopped
    • Onion: 50 g, finely chopped
    • Capsicum: 30 g, chopped
    • Green chillies: 2, finely chopped
    • Fresh coriander leaves: 1 to 2 tablespoons, finely chopped
    • Pomegranate arils: 2 tablespoons
    • Chaat masala powder: 1.5 teaspoons
    • Black salt or regular salt: As per taste

    For lemon tahini dressing

    • Tahini: 2 teaspoons
    • Lemon juice: 2 teaspoons
    • Garlic: 1 small clove, finely minced
    • Roasted cumin powder: ¼ teaspoon
    • Black pepper: ¼ teaspoon
    • Chilli flakes: ¼ teaspoon
    • Warm water: 1 to 2 teaspoons, added gradually for a pourable consistency
    • Oil: 1 teaspoon for lightly searing the paneer cubes

    Step-by-Step Recipe Guide

    • Use thoroughly cooked and chilled moong sprouts prepared earlier for a genuine no-cook assembly. When the sprouts have not been cooked beforehand, steam them until properly cooked while retaining a pleasant texture. Drain excess water and let them cool completely.
    • Keep the paneer cubes fresh for the quickest version. For a lightly crisp texture, heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a non-stick pan and sear the cubes until the edges turn golden. Let them cool before adding them to the salad.
    • Add tahini, lemon juice, minced garlic, roasted cumin powder, black pepper, chilli flakes, and a small pinch of salt to a bowl. Whisk in warm water gradually until the dressing becomes smooth and easy to drizzle.
    • Add the cooked chilled sprouts, paneer, tomato, onion, green chillies, capsicum, and coriander leaves to a large mixing bowl.
    • Sprinkle chaat masala and a small amount of black salt or regular salt over the vegetables.
    • Pour the lemon tahini dressing over the salad and toss gently until every ingredient is evenly coated.
    • Adding a small amount of olive oil to the salad can make it naturally filled with more good fats
    • Add pomegranate arils for a mildly sweet contrast when desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate briefly before serving.

    Tips To Make This Sprouted Moong Salad Healthier

    • You can skip the use of oil in this salad recipe to make it healthier.
    • Sprouted moong must be cooked properly before adding them to the salad.
    • You can consider adding more vegetables to the salad to increase the amount of fibre and minerals in it.
    • Try to control the usage of salt seasoning in this sprouted moong salad recipe so that your weight loss goals remain intact.
    • Control the portion of tahini used in the recipe to minimize the calorie count of the entire salad bowl.

    Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad: Detailed Nutritional Profile

    The exact nutrient content changes with paneer type, tahini quantity, optional toppings, and salt. The macronutrient values below are the supplied figures. The micronutrient ranges are practical estimates for one serving.

    NutrientApproximate Amount Per ServingMain Sources in the Salad
    Calories240.4 kcalSprouted moong, paneer, and tahini
    Protein21.9 gPaneer, sprouted moong, and tahini
    Carbohydrates11.2 gSprouted moong, tomato, onion, capsicum, and optional pomegranate
    Total fats12 gPaneer and tahini
    Dietary fibreApproximately 3–5 gSprouted moong, vegetables, tahini, and optional pomegranate
    CalciumApproximately 250–350 mgPaneer and tahini
    IronApproximately 1.5–2.5 mgSprouted moong, tahini, coriander, and vegetables
    MagnesiumApproximately 45–75 mgSprouted moong and tahini
    PhosphorusApproximately 250–350 mgPaneer, sprouted moong, and tahini
    PotassiumApproximately 350–550 mgSprouted moong, tomato, onion, capsicum, and coriander
    ZincApproximately 1.5–2.5 mgPaneer, sprouted moong, and tahini
    SodiumVariable according to seasoningPaneer, chaat masala, black salt, or regular salt
    Vitamin CApproximately 20–40 mgLemon juice, tomato, capsicum, green chillies, and coriander
    Folate or vitamin B9Approximately 50–100 mcgSprouted moong, coriander, capsicum, and tomato
    Vitamin AApproximately 80–180 mcg RAECapsicum, tomato, coriander, and green chillies
    Vitamin KApproximately 15–45 mcgCoriander and vegetables
    Vitamin B12Approximately 0.3–0.8 mcgPaneer
    Vitamin EApproximately 0.5–1.5 mgTahini and vegetables

    This sprouted moong paneer salad gives busy days a fresher lunch option with protein, vegetables, and a bright lemon tahini dressing. With cooked chilled sprouts prepared ahead, you can assemble the bowl quickly and adjust seasoning easily.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    1. Can the salad be prepared ahead?
    You can refrigerate the components separately, then add the dressing shortly before serving to preserve the vegetables’ texture and freshness.

    2. Can paneer be replaced?
    Yes, you can. Instead of paneer, you can use firm tofu for this sprouted moong salad recipe.

    3. Is the salad completely no-cook?
    It becomes no-cook when thoroughly cooked chilled sprouts are prepared earlier; raw sprouts should not be used as the default.

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    Home/Lifestyle/Quick Sprouted Moong Paneer Salad With A Zesty Lemon Tahini Dressing, A Protein-Rich Weight Loss Lunch For Busy Days
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