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    Looking For A Light Dinner? Try This Protein-Rich Chickpea Tikka Masala At Home

    High-protein chickpea tikka masala combines chickpeas, tomatoes, and Indian spices to create a low-calorie vegan curry suitable for healthy dinners.

    Updated on: May 19, 2026 12:29 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A bowl of chickpea tikka masala with bright tomato gravy can easily become a balanced dinner during busy weekdays. High-protein chickpea tikka masala combines chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and aromatic spices to create a vegan Indian curry with creamy texture, rich colour, and balanced savoury flavour.

    Protein-Rich Chickpea Tikka Masala (Freepik)
    Protein-Rich Chickpea Tikka Masala (Freepik)

    Tikka masala-style curries became popular because roasted spices and tomato-based gravies create bold flavour while pairing well with rice and flatbreads. This vegetarian version uses chickpeas instead of meat, making the curry lighter while still maintaining a hearty texture. The thick masala coats the chickpeas evenly and creates vibrant orange-red colour with fresh coriander and light creaminess from blended tomatoes.

    High-protein chickpea tikka masala differs from regular chicken tikka masala because chickpeas create softer texture and higher fibre content while keeping the curry completely plant-based. Compared to chicken versions, this curry feels lighter and develops earthier flavour without depending on cream-heavy gravies.

    Chickpeas provide protein, fibre, and minerals">protein, fibre, and minerals that support balanced meal planning and steady energy. Tomato-based gravy and Indian spices also add flavour without requiring excessive oil or butter, making the curry suitable for lighter dinner routines and weight loss">weight loss meal ideas.

    Its thick texture, mildly smoky spices, and rich colour make it suitable for lunch or dinner meals. The combination of chickpeas, tomatoes, and warming spices creates a healthy vegan tikka masala recipe that feels flavourful, practical, and easy to prepare at home.

    Difference Between Chickpea Tikka Masala and Chicken Tikka Masala

    Feature

    Chickpea Tikka Masala

    Chicken Tikka Masala

    Main Ingredient

    Chickpeas

    Chicken pieces

    Texture

    Soft and slightly creamy

    Firm and juicy

    Taste Profile

    Earthy and mildly spicy

    Smoky and rich

    Protein Source

    Plant-based protein

    Animal protein

    Fibre Content

    Higher Lower

    Calories

    Lower Higher

    Fat Content

    Lower

    Moderate to high

    Cooking Style

    Simmered chickpea curry

    Grilled chicken with gravy

    Main Highlight

    Vegan and fibre-rich

    Rich restaurant-style flavour

    Meal Suitability

    Light lunch or dinner

    Heavier meal option

    Quick Curry Recipe Snapshot

    Prep Time: 15 minutes

    Cook Time: 25 minutes

    Servings: 4 servings

    Calories: 220 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Rich, mildly smoky, and savoury

    Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Creamy Chickpea Tikka Masala with Tomato Based Indian Gravy

    This high-protein chickpea tikka masala combines soft chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, and Indian spices to create a flavourful vegan curry. The thick tomato gravy coats the chickpeas evenly while keeping the curry balanced and lighter than cream-heavy versions.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups boiled chickpeas
    • 2 tomatoes, pureed
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
    • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon cumin powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
    • 1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder
    • 1 tablespoon oil
    • Salt as needed
    • Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté chopped onions until soft and lightly golden. Add ginger garlic paste and cook until the raw aroma reduces.
    2. Add tomato puree into the pan and cook until the masala thickens slightly. Stir regularly so the gravy develops balanced flavour and colour.
    3. Add turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix the spices evenly into the tomato base.
    4. Add boiled chickpeas and stir gently so the masala coats them properly. Simmer for a few minutes until the curry develops thicker consistency.
    5. Sprinkle garam masala and garnish with coriander leaves before serving. Serve hot with brown rice, rotis, or millet flatbreads.

    Tips to Make Chickpea Tikka Masala More Nutritious

    Roast Chickpeas Before Adding to the Curry

    Lightly roasting boiled chickpeas adds firmer texture and deeper flavour. This also helps the chickpeas absorb the masala more evenly.

    Add Spinach Towards the End

    Fresh spinach blends well with the tomato gravy and improves iron content naturally. It also adds colour without changing the curry texture too much.

    Use Homemade Tomato Puree

    Fresh tomato puree creates brighter flavour and lighter consistency than packaged sauces. It also helps reduce added sugar and preservatives in the curry.

    Replace Cream with Cashew or Oat Paste

    Blended cashews or oats create creamier texture while keeping the curry plant-based. This also improves nutritional balance without heavy cream.

    Add Mixed Bell Peppers

    Red, yellow, and green capsicum improve crunch, colour, and vitamin content. They also make the curry visually fresher and more vibrant.

    Use Minimal Oil for Cooking

    The tomato gravy and chickpeas already create rich texture naturally. Less oil helps maintain the lighter feel of the curry.

    Pair with Brown Rice or Millet Rotis

    Whole grains improve fibre content and create more balanced meals. They also pair well with the thick masala flavour.

    Finish with Fresh Lemon Juice

    A small squeeze of lemon brightens the spices and improves freshness naturally. It also balances the earthy flavour of chickpeas.

    Nutritional Value of Chickpea Tikka Masala

    High-protein chickpea">High-protein chickpea tikka masala combines chickpeas, tomatoes, and Indian spices to create a balanced vegan curry with protein and fibre.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    220 calories

    Protein

    11 g

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Fat

    7 g

    Fibre

    8 g

    Iron

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is chickpea tikka masala suitable for weight loss meals?

    Chickpea tikka masala contains plant protein and fibre that help create balanced meal portions. Using less oil and pairing it with whole grains can make it more suitable for lighter eating plans.

    Can canned chickpeas be used for this curry?

    Canned chickpeas can also be used after rinsing properly with water. They reduce preparation time and blend well with the tikka masala gravy.

    Which side dishes pair best with chickpea tikka masala?

    Brown rice, millet rotis, quinoa, or whole wheat flatbreads pair especially well with this curry. Fresh salad or yoghurt-based sides also balance the spices naturally.

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