Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Toss Up This Amazing Black Chana Chaat For A High Protein Summer Snack And Healthy Weight Loss Meal

    High-protein black chana chaat combines kala chana, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a healthy summer snack with fresh texture and balanced flavour.

    Published on: May 21, 2026 1:07 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Soft black chana tossed with onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, and roasted spices creates a colourful snack packed with fresh summer flavour. High-protein black chana chaat combines boiled kala chana, crunchy vegetables, herbs, and Indian spices to create a healthy Indian snack with earthy taste, balanced texture, and vibrant appearance.

    Black Channa Chaat (Freepik)
    Black Channa Chaat (Freepik)

    Black chana chaat has been part of Indian street food culture for years because boiled chickpeas absorb spices easily while remaining hearty and flavourful. The recipe is commonly prepared by mixing cooked kala chana with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Fresh vegetables and tangy spices give the dish a lighter feel that works especially well during warmer months.

    High-protein black chana chaat differs from regular chaat because it uses boiled chickpeas instead of fried ingredients like puri, sev, or potatoes. Regular chaat often becomes heavier due to deep-fried toppings, while black chana chaat remains fresher, more protein-rich, and higher in fibre.

    Black chana has a thick and nutty taste that pairs perfectly with tangy summer spices. These dark chickpeas contain protein, fibre, iron, and complex carbohydrates that make the snack more balanced compared to fried street-style options. Fresh onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, green chillies, and lemon juice create brighter flavour while keeping the chaat colourful and refreshing during hot weather. The mix of tangy spices and crunchy vegetables also gives the dish a lively street-food-style taste without relying on heavy sauces or deep-fried toppings.

    Its tangy spices, soft chickpeas, and crunchy vegetables make it suitable for evening snacks, lunch bowls, or quick party appetizers. The combination of kala chana, fresh herbs, and street-style masala creates a healthy summer chaat that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.

    Difference Between Black Chana Chaat and Regular Chaat

    Feature

    Black Chana Chaat

    Regular Chaat

    Main Ingredient

    Black chana

    Potato, sev, or puri

    Texture

    Soft with light crunch

    Crispy and layered

    Taste Profile

    Tangy, earthy, and spicy

    Tangy and rich

    Protein Content

    Higher

    Lower

    Fibre Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Cooking Method

    Boiled and mixed

    Often fried

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Main Highlight

    Protein-rich healthy snack

    Street-style snack

    Summer Suitability

    Highly suitable

    Moderate

    Meal Style

    Healthy snack or salad

    Evening snack

    Quick Summer Chaat Snapshot

    Prep Time: 15 minutes

    Cook Time: 20 minutes

    Servings: 3 bowls

    Calories: 180 calories per serving

    Flavour Profile: Tangy, spicy, and fresh

    Nutrition: High protein and fibre-rich

    Difficulty: Easy

    Tangy Black Chana Chaat with Fresh Herbs and Crunchy Vegetables

    This high-protein black chana chaat combines boiled kala chana, onions, tomatoes, herbs, and Indian spices to create a refreshing summer snack. Lemon juice and chaat masala enhance freshness.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup boiled black chana
    • 1 small onion, finely chopped
    • 1 small tomato, chopped
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala
    • Salt as needed
    • Pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional)

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Add boiled black chana into a large mixing bowl. Properly cooked kala chana should remain soft while holding its shape.
    2. Add onions, tomatoes, green chilli, and coriander leaves into the bowl. Fresh vegetables improve crunch and colour.
    3. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt over the mixture. Toss gently so the spices spread evenly.
    4. Add lemon juice and mix carefully. The lemon improves freshness and balances the earthy flavour of black chana.
    5. Garnish with pomegranate seeds if preferred, and serve immediately while slightly chilled and fresh.

    Tips to Make Black Chana Chaat More Nutritious and Fresh

    Add Cucumber for Better Hydration

    Cucumber improves crunch and makes the chaat more refreshing during summer. It also balances the spices.

    Use Sprouted Black Chana Instead of Plain Boiled Chana

    Sprouted kala chana develops a slightly fresher flavour and firmer texture. It also improves the nutritional balance.

    Add Mint Chutney Lightly

    A small amount of mint chutney improves freshness without making the chaat heavy. It also pairs with lemon and spices.

    Include Roasted Peanuts or Seeds

    Roasted peanuts or pumpkin seeds add crunch and healthy fats. They also improve texture variation in the chaat.

    Chill the Chana Before Mixing

    Cold black chana creates a fresher texture and more refreshing flavour during hot weather. It also keeps the vegetables crisp longer.

    Add Fresh Herbs at the End

    Fresh coriander and mint taste brighter when added just before serving. They also improve aroma and colour.

    Use Fresh Lemon Instead of Bottled Juice

    Fresh lemon creates a sharp, tangy flavour and a cleaner taste. It also helps brighten the spices.

    Nutritional Value of Black Chana Chaat

    Black chana">Black chana chaat combines kala chana, vegetables, and Indian spices to create a balanced high-protein snack with fresh summer flavour.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    180 calories

    Protein

    11 g

    Carbohydrates

    22 g

    Fat

    4 g

    Fibre

    8 g

    Iron

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is black chana chaat suitable for weight loss snacks?

    Black chana chaat contains protein and fibre that help create balanced snack portions. Using fresh vegetables and minimal oil also keeps the recipe lighter.

    Can canned chickpeas be used instead of black chana?

    Regular chickpeas can also be used, though the flavour and texture may become milder. Black chana gives an earthier taste and firmer bite to the chaat.

    Which vegetables pair best with black chana chaat?

    Cucumber, onions, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, and capsicum pair especially well with kala chana. These vegetables improve crunch, freshness, and colour.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    Home/Lifestyle/Recipe/Toss Up This Amazing Black Chana Chaat For A High Protein Summer Snack And Healthy Weight Loss Meal
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes