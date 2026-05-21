Toss Up This Amazing Black Chana Chaat For A High Protein Summer Snack And Healthy Weight Loss Meal

Soft black chana tossed with onions, tomatoes, coriander, lemon juice, and roasted spices creates a colourful snack packed with fresh summer flavour. High-protein black chana chaat combines boiled kala chana, crunchy vegetables, herbs, and Indian spices to create a healthy Indian snack with earthy taste, balanced texture, and vibrant appearance. Black Channa Chaat (Freepik)

Black chana chaat has been part of Indian street food culture for years because boiled chickpeas absorb spices easily while remaining hearty and flavourful. The recipe is commonly prepared by mixing cooked kala chana with onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, and chaat masala. Fresh vegetables and tangy spices give the dish a lighter feel that works especially well during warmer months.

High-protein black chana chaat differs from regular chaat because it uses boiled chickpeas instead of fried ingredients like puri, sev, or potatoes. Regular chaat often becomes heavier due to deep-fried toppings, while black chana chaat remains fresher, more protein-rich, and higher in fibre.

Black chana has a thick and nutty taste that pairs perfectly with tangy summer spices. These dark chickpeas contain protein, fibre, iron, and complex carbohydrates that make the snack more balanced compared to fried street-style options. Fresh onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, green chillies, and lemon juice create brighter flavour while keeping the chaat colourful and refreshing during hot weather. The mix of tangy spices and crunchy vegetables also gives the dish a lively street-food-style taste without relying on heavy sauces or deep-fried toppings.

Its tangy spices, soft chickpeas, and crunchy vegetables make it suitable for evening snacks, lunch bowls, or quick party appetizers. The combination of kala chana, fresh herbs, and street-style masala creates a healthy summer chaat that feels refreshing, colourful, and easy to prepare at home.