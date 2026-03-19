Healthy Black Chana Curry Recipe: The Forgotten High-Protein and Iron-Rich Indian Superfood

Simple home-style recipes contain nutrition that supports daily wellness goals. Healthy black chana curry recipe highlights how this iron-rich Indian superfood can be turned into a flavourful and nourishing meal option using everyday kitchen staples. black chana (Freepik)

Black chana, commonly known as kala chana, is valued for its high plant protein that helps support muscle strength and sustained activity. Its natural iron levels contribute to better oxygen circulation in the body, which may assist in reducing fatigue during demanding schedules. The fibre present in these legumes also encourages smooth digestion and gradual energy release.

This high-protein recipe fits well into mindful meal planning for individuals focusing on balanced weight management and stable stamina. Black chana has a naturally lower glycaemic impact compared to many refined carbohydrate sources, helping maintain steady hunger patterns. The blend of protein, fibre, and minerals supports portion awareness without making meals feel heavy.

Healthy black chana curry recipe also reflects how simple Indian ingredients can contribute to long-term nutritional balance. Including such iron-rich dishes regularly can promote overall vitality while adding variety and wholesome value to everyday cooking routines.

Recipe To Make Spiced Black Chana Curry Black chana curry offers a hearty and nourishing meal option prepared using soaked legumes and gentle spices. This recipe supports balanced nutrition by combining plant protein with slow-digesting carbohydrates.

Ingredients 1 cup black chana (soaked overnight)

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 medium tomato (pureed)

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1½ cups water

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves Instructions Drain soaked black chana and pressure cook with 1½ cups water and a pinch of salt for 4–5 whistles until tender. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle, then sauté chopped onion until light golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook briefly. Stir in tomato puree and cook until the mixture thickens. Add turmeric, coriander powder, and red chilli powder, mixing well. Transfer the cooked chana along with some cooking water into the pan. Simmer for 8–10 minutes so flavours blend. Adjust salt if needed. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot. FAQs Is black chana curry good for weight management? Yes, black chana provides fibre and plant protein that help manage portion awareness and steady energy levels.

How long should black chana be soaked before cooking? Soak black chana for at least 8–10 hours or overnight for better texture and easier digestion.