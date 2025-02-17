What’s 1 exercise ‘you can do on weekly basis to lose belly fat once and for all’? Fitness coach reveals

According to fitness coach Patrick Hong, incorporating Bulgarian split squats into your weekly workout routine can help you lose belly fat and achieve overall fitness. Alongside a recent Instagram post, he wrote, “What is the one exercise that is going to help you torch body fat this year? Have you tried Bulgarian split squats ladies?” Also read | Want a flat tummy? Fitness trainer shares 5 tips to help lose belly fat: ‘Avoid drinking your calories’ Have you tried Bulgarian split squats or dumbbell Bulgarian split squats? (Representative picture: Freepik)

Exercise to work your glutes, hamstrings, quads

In the clip, a woman asked Patrick, “What's one exercise that, if I did it weekly, would help me lose my belly fat once and for all?” To which, he responded, “Bulgarian split squats!”

While giving a glimpse of the exercise, he said, “You are all going to start with your body weight, and you can even hold on to a post for balance. Once you start making progress, get rid of the post. Training wheels off. That means you can focus on going down and deep, full range of motion, emphasising glutes, hamstrings, and quads, and conditioning as well because you know how tiring this is if you have not tried it yet.”

Dumbbell Bulgarian split squats

Dumbbell Bulgarian split squats are a variation of the traditional Bulgarian split squats, adding an extra challenge with dumbbells. Speaking about it, Patrick added, “Then you are going to move to the queen of all exercises – dumbbell Bulgarian split squats. The ultimate burn! You want to be a bada** and tone those legs and get rid of that belly fat? Start with this exercise. Don't believe me? Check your heart rate while you are doing this – slow, controlled 12-15 reps each leg. You will burn way more calories doing an exercise like this than doing a 100 sit-ups ever would.”

How to perform Bulgarian split squats

Bulgarian split squats are a great exercise for targeting the muscles of the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core. When combined with a healthy diet and regular cardio exercise, this exercise can help you lose belly fat and improve overall fitness.

1. Start with proper form: Stand with your back to a bench or chair, with one foot resting on the edge.

2. Position your feet: Keep your front foot about a foot in front of the bench, with your back foot resting on the edge.

3. Lower your body: Slowly lower your body down into a lunge position, keeping your front knee behind your toes.

4. Push back up: Push back up to the starting position, squeezing your glutes and quads at the top.

5. Alternate legs: Alternate legs with each rep, performing an equal number of reps on each leg.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.