Nita Ambani is unstoppable at 60 as she reveals her fitness secrets: '6-day workout, 7k steps and vegetarian food

On the occasion of Women's Day, Nita Ambani shared her fitness and diet secrets. The 60-year-old Reliance Foundation chairperson talked about the importance of women staying fit after the age of 60 and prioritising their health. She also dished out the things she does to maintain her overall health. Nita Ambani shared how she remains fit at 60 in a new video.

Nita Ambani's inspiring fitness journey

The video begins with Nita Ambani asking women when was the last time they did something just for themselves and not for their work or loved ones. She added that women always put themselves last. But, it is important to take care of our health and bodies, especially in your 50s and 60s. “After the age of 30, women lose about 3-8% muscle mass per decade, and this accelerates as we age. We lose muscle, bone density, balance, mobility, and strength. Our metabolism and endurance goes down,” she added.

‘Leg days are my favourite’

Revealing what she does to remain fit even at the age of 60, Nita Ambani said, “Leg days are my favourite. I have the strong legs of a dancer. I have been practising Bharatanatyam since I was 6 years old, but I like to mix it up. Legs, upper body, back—each day focuses on a different part. I work out 5-6 days a week.”

For the Reliance Foundation chairman, mobility, flexibility, yoga, and core strength are part of her daily routine. On some days, she also adds swimming and aqua exercises. She also enjoys an hour of dancing on some days and walks around 5,000-7,000 steps.

Nita Ambani's diet

“My diet is balanced. I am a vegetarian. My food is more organic and nature-based. It's very important to take protein, and I absolutely avoid sugar or sugar substitutes,” Nita Ambani revealed.

Lastly, she added that when she exercises, she finds peace. Exercise keeps her in a ‘positive frame of mind the entire day’. “It releases endorphins, the happy hormones that reduce stress. It's not just about lifting weights; it's about having the energy and stamina to cope with our daily life. For me, it's about lifting my grandchildren and keeping pace with them. It's not about fighting age; it's about owning it. If I can do this at 61, so can you. Take time out. Prioritize you. Show up for yourself. Just 30 minutes a day, four times a week,” she added in the end.