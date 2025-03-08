Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's wedding anniversary today: Throwback to what she wore on her big day 40 years ago

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are celebrating their marriage anniversary today. The power couple tied the knot on March 8, 1985. As Nita and Mukesh celebrate 40 years of their marriage, let's take a look at what Nita wore on her big day. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani got married on March 18, 1985.

What Nita Ambani wore on her wedding

Nita Ambani was a vision to behold on her wedding day. The bride blended tradition and modernity with her simple yet elegant ensemble that held regional and cultural significance. Nita wore two sarees decked with intricate tie-and-dye bandhani work – a Panetar saree symbolising respect for her maternal family and a Gharchola to honour her husband's family. Let's decode her wedding outfit.

Both Gharchola and Panetar form an intrinsic part of a Gujarati wedding. While the panetar is a white or ivory silk saree with a red or maroon border, the gharchola is a red and gold saree. The Panetar is gifted by the bride’s family and Gharchola comes from the groom’s side of the family, signifying the bride's welcome into her new home.

To further beautify her wedding look, Nita Ambani dainty bangles and kadhas, a haath phool, a half-moon mang tika, and a nath. For makeup, she decorated her forehead with traditional peer bindis, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and minimal glam. Lastly, she tied her hair in a centre-parted sleek bun.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's love story

Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and it was during her dance performance in 1984 that she was noticed by Kokilaben Ambani and the late Dhirubhai Ambani. They then arranged her meeting with Mukesh Ambani.

The couple had a courtship period of 3 weeks when Mukesh Ambani finally popped the question while they were driving on Pedder Road, Mumbai. During an interview with Simi Garewal, he revealed that they were driving on Mumbai's Pedder Road. He stopped the car at the traffic signal and refused to move even when there were cars waiting behind them, till she said yes to his marriage proposal.