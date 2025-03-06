Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 5 signs that you are losing weight even if the scales are not showing it

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach, who also went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. The fitness influencer keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey, her diet, and her workout routine on her Instagram profile. She also suggests tips on calorie deficit, pre-workout diet and more on Instagram. Also read | No time for fitness because of hectic work? Weight loss coach shares 3 simple habits to get back on track Mahtab added that even when the weighing scales may not show it, there are signs to look out for that can show that we are losing weight. (Pexels)

A few weeks back, Mahtab addressed the anxiety that comes with tracking weight loss progress and not seeing changing numbers on the scales. Mahtab added that even when the weighing scales may not show it, there are signs to look out for that can show that we are losing weight.

1. Progress pictures tell the story:

You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart, the difference can be remarkable. It is essential to keep clicking pictures to track the daily progress.

2. Clothes fitting better:

Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress.

3. Feeling more energised and less sluggish:

If you’re feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that’s a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity. Weight loss can show up as more energy and having more zeal to take on the day.

4. Improved fitness levels and strength:

If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track! Even when scales may not show positive results, this is a great sign that your weight loss workout and diet are working right.

5. Consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals:

Even though this isn’t a direct sign, if you’ve consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you’re definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.