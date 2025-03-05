No time for fitness because of hectic work? Weight loss coach shares 3 simple habits to get back on track

Workouts require dedicated time. But busy professional women may find making time out for fitness challenging. Stuck juggling between work life, from back-to-back meetings to chasing deadlines, while also taking care of family, raising children. Work takes up most of our time. (Shutterstock)

With so much happening, putting out time for a workout and health may feel overwhelming. But it's possible by strategising that fitness can be incorporated even into the busiest, most hectic routines.

Dr Akanni Salako, women’s weight loss coach, took to Instagram and shared ways one can prioritise health and fitness amidst the busy work life.

Speaking about how weight loss is not just about reducing numbers on the scale, Dr. Salako said, “We are no longer focused on losing weight, instead, we are committed to making a lasting lifestyle change.”

1. Two days to significantly cut back

You need to let go of your guilty pleasures even for 2-3 days to build healthy habits.(Shutterstock)

With the busy, rushing pace of working professionals, many a times junk is consumed, from sweets to fried, especially because they provide convenience and match up to the pace of fast life.

But it starts with small steps. Dr Salako said, “I know you got a sweet tooth, no one's asking you to cut out sweets completely. Just pick two days where we can significantly cut back.”

2. Taking time out to exercise

Any kind of exercise must be done to stay active.(Shutterstock)

Exercise alarmingly takes a backseat. This can later pave the way for several health-related problems.

Sharing a reality check, the fitness coach also said, “I know you are busy but if you keep putting the job and the kids over your health, you'll be too sick to enjoy the fruits of your labour."

Simplifying the frequency, he explained, “Pick two to three days a week where we can exercise for at least 30 minutes.”

3. What to eat

Workin professionals often don't eat healthy for lunch.(Shutterstock)

Work commitments sometimes throw diet and healthy eating plans off track, especially from lunchtime onwards during peak work hours. Frequent take outs, skipping meals or irregular snacking instead take place. Quick snacks look tempting, as they are convenient. But this is not the right way to go.

Dr Salako broke it down simply, making sure the meals are nutrient rich.

He elaborated, “By 1 PM, a good protein, two to three vegetables, and a low glycemic carb. By 6 PM, another quality meal with a good protein, two to three vegetables and low glycemic carbs. Bonus, no snacks until we have had a solid meal first.”

Protein, vegetables and low glycemic carb in the meal make for a very good balanced meal. While the suggested meal timing prevents in-between snacking and regulates hunger and operating.

By adopting these methods, nutrition and fitness are prioritised.

