Physiotherapist shares five exercises to improve posture and mobility if you sit for long hours

With today's sedentary lifestyle, prolonged sitting has become a common issue that can lead to stiffness, poor posture, and discomfort. A physiotherapist recommended practising these five simple yet effective exercises to combat the adverse effects of sitting, and improve posture.

Dr. Dharna Arya, a physiotherapist and wellness trainer and consultant, shared a video explaining five exercises one should incorporate into their daily life if they sit for a longer duration. These exercises include-

1. Low Lunges to Half Splits

Sometimes, the hip flexors and hamstrings become stiff from excessive sitting. However, these exercises will help improve mobility and give your lower body a good stretch.

How to do it:

-Start in a low lunge position with one foot forward and the other leg on the ground

-Slowly shift your weight back, straightening your front leg into a half-split position.

-Alternate between the two positions for 15 repetitions on each side.

2. Mountain to Cobra Pose

This yoga-inspired exercise helps in improving spinal mobility and stretches the chest, back and abdominal muscles.

How to do it:

-Begin in a standing position and fold forward to touch the ground (mountain pose).

-Walk your hands forward into a plank, then lower your body pushing up into a cobra pose, arching your back and lifting your chest.

-Return to the starting position and repeat 20 times for best results.

3. Deep Squat to Forward Fold

This exercise targets the hips, hamstrings, and lower back, promoting better flexibility and posture.

How to do it:

-Start in a standing position and lower yourself into a deep squat with your heels flat on the floor.

-From the squat, straighten your legs into a forward fold position.

-Alternate between these positions for 15 repetitions.

4. Hip Internal Rotation

This move enhances hip mobility and reduces stiffness caused by prolonged sitting.

How to do it:

-Sit on the floor with your legs bent in front of you, feet flat.

-Drop both knees to one side, keeping your feet in place.

-Bring your knees back to the center and repeat on the other side for 20 repetitions.

5. Pigeon Pose

This yoga pose releases tension in the hips and glutes, areas that often become stiff from prolonged sitting.

How to do it:

-Begin in a plank position and bring one leg forward, placing it between your hands in a folded position, while extending the other leg straight behind you.

-Lower your hips toward the floor and stretch your upper body by looking upwards

-Hold for 20–30 seconds on each side, repeating 20 times.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.