Want to maintain your weight? Fitness coach who went from size 8 to 2 shares 5 habits for long-term weight management

Weight loss may feel like a long, tumultuous journey with an illusory destination of a desired weight goal. However, in reality, the journey doesn't end there, as sustaining that goal also requires effort. Certain habits can help make this process more viable, ensuring there’s no weight regaining after hitting the target. Weight loss is not just about shedding the weight but also holding onto it.(Shutterstock)

Soraya, a weight loss and fitness coach, took to Instagram to share a few ‘thin and healthy girl’ habits that helped her to drop from size eight to size two. She also shared a quick disclaimer, “Thin doesn't automatically mean healthy, so these habits are things that help me lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way.” See the full video here.

Here are the habits she shared:

1. Walking is a major cheat code

Walking is the ultimate cheat code.



She emphasized the importance of walking as a fundamental habit for staying healthy and in shape. Citing statistics, she said, “The average American walks only three to four thousand steps a day. You want to bump that up to about 7,000 or more.” Elaborating on the benefits of walking, she added, “The more steps you get, the more calories you burn, the faster your metabolism becomes, and once you build that habit, you actually start to enjoy walking just for fun.”

Sharing her own experience, Sorya described how if she sat for too long, her body feels ‘ansty’ and wants to move, that's where the body should be, craving movement.

2. Stop eating when you're comfortably full

Being full is the signal to stop eating. Overeating is one of the reasons for weight gain. This applies to healthy foods as well. She said, “I don't care if it's a banana or snack bar; sometimes I'll start eating a snack and halfway through I get full, I will stop eating that snack.”

3. Stop having shame around food

Suppressing cravings can eventually lead to crashing and binge eating.

Those who are on a weight loss journey presume it's shameful that if they want to eat something ‘unhealthy’, sometimes even suppressing their needs. Ditching guilt and embracing a healthy relationship with portion control helps with these cravings. Restricting for long may make one end up losing control and give in to the temptation, binge eat, and go back to square one.

Sorya said, “For example, I got to eat and I want a burger, I'm ordering that burger. I don't eat as good or bad or something that's gonna make me fat. I'll eat a portion that feels good for me and take the rest to go.”

4. Consistent routine with boundaries in place

Consistency and a structured workout routine are essential for achieving and maintaining results.

Sharing her own routine, Sorya added, “For me, this looks like three strength training workouts per week and walking every single day. Sometimes, do tennis or running once a week as well.”

With new exercise fads constantly emerging, it’s easy to get distracted. However, staying committed to a routine is non-negotiable. Sorya said, “I don't let anyone talk me out of doing these activities cause I know they are good for me and my body."

5. Manage stress

Yoga is one of the effective ways to combat stress.

Stress is one of the biggest health killers, sometimes causing even the most determined people to stray from their goals and turn to unhealthy habits for relief. However, this is not the right approach.

She elaborated, “Women who are thin and healthy have ways of managing their stress. They are not drinking, smoking, or overindulging when something goes wrong in life. They are praying, journalling, walking, doing yoga and finding healthy ways to release that stress.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.