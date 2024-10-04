Study reveals the real culprit that triggers overeating. Your tastebuds aren't to blame

Overeating may not be the problem of the tastebuds – it is linked to throat. According to the recent study led by Professor Michael Pankratz, University of Bonn, the real reason why we cannot stop after a bite of pizza or one potato chip is because we love the sense of swallowing. The study states that while the delicious taste and aroma of food may kickstart our craving and drive us to consume the food item, it is swallowing that makes us go on. While the delicious taste and aroma of food may kickstart our craving and drive us to consume the food item, it is swallowing that makes us go on. (Unsplash)

Serotonin is the feel-good hormone that is released when we eat something we like. This further gives us the sense of pleasure and accomplishment. Hence, we keep eating to get the continued dose of the feel-good hormone.

How does the brain know when to release serotonin?

The study demonstrated that there are special sensors in the esophagus – the food pipe which carries the food from the mouth to the stomach. These sensors act as food critics and send message to the brain about the food that we have just consumed.

The study was conducted on fruit fly larvae. These tiny creatures contain a simple nervous system of about 10,000 to 15,000 nerve cells. It made for a perfect miniature model to study the complex process. Dr. Andreas Schoofs, the lead author of the study, in a media release, said that fruit fly larvae can detect whether its food or not. Hence, they release serotonin only when good food is consumed – this further trigger the larva to continue eating.

Michael Pankratz from the University of Bonn who led the study stated that while the study was conducted on fruit fly larvae, the process is fundamental to human beings as well. This study can help in exploring the way food habits are formed – it can help in understanding eating disorders such as anorexia or binge eating.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.