What are the most common weight loss secrets of men and women who lost kilos in no time? Find out

Weight loss is a journey of making the right choices, from diet to work out to lifestyle. However, with the millions of weight loss trends floating on the Internet, it gets increasingly confusing and difficult with each passing day to know which hack works and which doesn't. Weight transformation journeys demand that we ensure a healthy diet and a workout regimen that helps in shedding the extra kilos. When it comes to healthy and sustained weight loss, there are three things that works for most people with better results. (Pexels)

Over the last few days, we noticed how when it comes to healthy and sustained weight loss, there are three things that works for most people with better results.

More protein:

Add more protein to the diet.(Pexels)

When we get into a weight loss diet, our first instinct is always to cut down on our food intake. But this can be harmful as we need to know what we are having and the calorie we are consuming. Jordan Syatt, a fitness coach, shared that we should take the goal body weight and multiply it by 0.7. the result is the amount of protein that we should consume on a daily basis. Healthy protein intake ensures satiety and adequate nutritional intake, leading to faster fat loss.

Jithin VS went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 35 kilos. Jithin swears by a high protein diet and keeps sharing snippets on his Instagram profile of how protein helped him lose the extra kilos.

Strength training:

Do strength training regularly.(Pexels)

Weight loss can be tricky and often with fat loss, muscle loss happens which can make us weak. Hence, strength training needs to be incorporated in the regular fitness regimen for building muscles, while effectively losing the extra fat from the body. Soraya, a fitness coach and weight loss trainer wrote, "You can do this at home with 2-3 pairs of dumbbells or go to a gym. Don't overdo it. Focus on creating a routine you can sustain."

Bulbull Thakker is a fitness influencer who went through an impressive weight loss journey, and dropped 4 kilos in just a month. Bulbull swears by weight training and keeps sharing weight loss workout tips on Instagram.

Drink water:

Stay hydrated.(Pexels)

Staying hydrated is essential in the weight loss journey. Nutritionist Alan Aragon, during an episode of the podcast The Model Health Show said, "There's something really interesting about satiety and what I call the 'water trick'. You can actually preload with plain water before each meal. You will eat significantly less following the water preloading. This is a good thing to do when you go out to eat dinner, especially. Two tall glasses of water upon sitting down before they bring over the fresh bread and the butter: that will significantly cut the amount of calories you end up eating."

Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach, went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab, on her Instagram profile, keeps emphasising on the importance of drinking water. Mahtab suggests drinking half your body weight (lb) in ounces of water daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.