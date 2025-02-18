Want to lose 9+ kg before summer 2025? Weight loss trainer shares 4 tips: 'Don't avoid eating out'

Jamaican weight loss trainer and fitness coach Soraya trains busy women to get back in shape and lose weight during their transformation journey. In a new post, she shared 4 tips to help people lose over 20+ lbs (approximately 9+ kg) before summer 2025. From completing daily protein requirements to the number of steps one has to walk every day, she suggested what steps someone who is on their weight loss journey can remember. See here. A fitness trainer shared weight loss tips that will help you lose 9+ kg before summer 2025. (Pexels)

How to lose 9+ kg before summer 2025

1. Portion control

When we are on the journey to get fit and are cutting back on calories, we often stop eating out. However, the fitness coach advised her followers not to avoid eating out. She even suggested a portion-control hack that could help you avoid overeating.

“When you do go, ask the waiter to bring a to-go box WITH your meal. Then put ½ of it in the box and only eat what's on the place. We are visual creatures, so by putting a portion aside before eating, you'll feel more satisfied and less likely to overeat,” she explained.

Do strength training 3 to 4 times per week. (Pexels)

2. Do strength training

Soraya advised those trying to lose weight to lift weights about 3 to 4 times per week. “You can do this at home with 2-3 pairs of dumbbells or go to a gym. Don't overdo it. Focus on creating a routine you can sustain,” she wrote.

3. Include protein in your diet

Protein is an essential nutrient during weight loss. The fitness coach asked those trying to lose weight to find creative ways to get in more protein. “There are a lot of great protein sources that are tasty and can complete your protein requirements. Load up on protein in your meals,” she wrote.

She then shared a picture of one of her breakfast meals that included waffles, yoghurt, and eggs and had about 34 gm of protein.

4. Walk 7k steps

Lastly, if you want to lose about 9+ kg before summer 2025, walk at least 7k steps a day. “If it's cold where you live, invest in a walking pad,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.