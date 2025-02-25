6 rules for fat loss, in order of importance: Fitness coach says 'lift weights at least twice a week'

Jordan Syatt is a fitness coach who keeps sharing important insights related to weight loss on his Instagram profile. From the diet to follow to the workout regimen to subscribe to, Jordan’s Instagram profile is replete with hacks and tips for faster and sustained weight loss. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 9 tips to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks Jordan wrote, “The 6 most important rules for fat loss (in order of importance).”(Pexels)

Jordan, a few weeks back, shared an insightful reel with six important rules that one needs to follow for fat loss. Jordan wrote, “The 6 most important rules for fat loss (in order of importance).” From the diet to follow to the workout routine, here are six things you need to do to lose fat, build muscles and reach your goal body weight faster.

Follow a calorie deficit diet:

Jordan mentioned that we need to take our goal body weight in pounds and multiply it by 12. The result we get is the amount of calories that we need to consume in a day. Also read | Woman who dropped 32 kg in 7 months shares 10 things she did for weight loss: ‘Don't give up soda’

Protein intake:

According to the fitness coach, we need to multiply the goal body weight by 0.7 and the result is the amount of protein that we must consume every day for faster fat loss.

Fiber consumption:

Fibers are a healthy part of the diet and should be consumed on a daily basis, especially through the weight loss journey. They help in keeping the body satiated for a longer time. Jordan mentioned that for every 1000 calories that we consume in a day, we should have 14 grams of fiber. So, if we are consuming 2000 calories, we should add 28 grams of fiber in the diet.

Walk every day:

During weight loss, physical activity is of primal importance. We should aim for at least 7000 to 10000 steps every day. “Move your body,” added Jordan.

Strength training:

Lifting weights helps in faster fat loss and muscle building. At least twice a week, we should aim for weight lifting. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 5 food mistakes that can affect weight loss

Sleep:

Sleep helps in rejuvenating the body, enabling more energy for the next day. At least 7-8 hours of healthy sleep is advised for everyone trying to lose weight.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.