Weight loss coach shares 9 tips to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks

Shruti Vekaria is an Instagram user and a weight loss coach (according to her Instagram bio). Shruti Vekaria keeps sharing helpful insights related to weight loss and healthy eating on her Instagram profile. From diet to workouts to healthy lifestyle tweaks, Shruti’s social media profile is replete with weight loss hacks. A few days back, Shruti shared a post and addressed how to lose up to 20 kilos in just 12 weeks. Also read | Woman who dropped 40 kilos, shares 6 things that 'truly work' in weight loss “Losing 15-20 kg in 12 weeks is absolutely possible with the right mindset, strategy, and commitment,” wrote Shruti Vekaria.(Pexels)

Drastic weight transformation demands strategy and our commitment. “Losing 15-20 kg in 12 weeks is absolutely possible with the right mindset, strategy, and commitment,” wrote Shruti as she noted down nine weight loss tips.

Set clear, realistic goals:

Break your big goal into smaller weekly targets. This will help you to achieve the goals faster and stay motivated throughout.

Create a calorie deficit:

Track your intake and focus on nutrient-dense, lower-calorie foods for faster fat loss.

Eat more protein:

Protein not only helps with muscle repair but also keeps you fuller for longer, reducing the urge to snack.

Increase fiber intake:

Fiber-rich foods like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains aid digestion and help control hunger, keeping the body satiated for a longer time. This helps in managing the cravings.

Stay hydrated:

Drinking adequate water throughout the day helps in satiating the body, and also helps in getting glowing skin.

Incorporate strength training:

Don’t skip the weights! Weight training helps in muscle building and faster fat loss.

Add High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT):

Alternate HIIT with low-intensity cardio for the best results. It is also essential to be regular at the gym.

Get quality sleep:

Lack of sleep disrupts your hormones and increases hunger. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep every night to recharge the body.

Manage stress:

Incorporate stress-relieving activities like meditation, yoga, or journaling. Stress can slow down fat loss, making weight loss difficult.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.