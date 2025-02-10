Woman who dropped 40 kilos, shares 6 things that 'truly work' in weight loss

Saachi Pai is an Instagram user who went through a weight transformation and dropped 40 kilos. Saachi Pai keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From diet to workouts, Saachi’s Instagram profile is replete with tips and tracks for healthy and sustained weight loss. Also read | Woman dropped 25 kg with this high protein weight loss diet: Here’s what she ate on her 1500-calorie pure veg meal plan “I lost 40 kgs from Sept 2022 to Dec 2023," wrote Saachi Pai.(Instagram/@saachi.pai)

A few weeks back, Saachi shared an insightful post noting down the things that worked for her during her weight loss journey. “I lost 40 kgs from Sept 2022 to Dec 2023. There is so much I learnt on my journey of 15 months but now 9 months after it I am still learning everything about the process of losing weight and it’s fascinating that it’s not that complicated. Only because there is so much info out there and everyone trying to make it sound complicated it seems like it’s impossible to achieve,” read Saachi’s post.

Here's what helped Saachi’s weight loss journey:

Focus on food you consume:

Don’t complicate it. Plate your food such a way that every meal has at least 30 grams of protein, some good carbs (avoid over processed), lots of veggies, and focus on using less fat (oil / ghee is okay but measure it). Mindful eating ensures sustained weight loss, and reduces the risk of gaining the lost kilos back. Also read | Nutritionist who shed 86 kilos, shares 'five hard fitness truths' that guarantee faster weight loss

Cardio and weight training:

Don’t over do the cardio, get weight training in! At least 2-3 days a week. This helps in building muscle mass and effective fat loss.

Don’t go after weight loss trends:

The Internet is crowded with faster weight loss DIY trends. Don’t listen to every magic formula for weight loss, Instead, just focus on one thing for a month or two and then move to next habit. Know what works for you.

Walking is an underrated fat loss activity:

Walking is a gamechanger in the truest sense. Squeeze in at least 30 minutes of walking in a day and watch the results in your body in some time.

Stay hydrated, get good sleep:

Water and sleep are super important to avoid loose skin so focus on that. Moisturising and supplements help as an add on for better skin. Also read | Tired of fluctuating weight? Woman who lost 30 kg shares lessons, simplified diet and workout

Stop comparing:

Every one is on their own journey, and when we compare our weight transformation journey with others, we may fall short in achieving our dream weight. Consistency is the key. No matter what, we should show up every day and do what it takes to lose the extra kilos. Stressing over unhealthy comparison with others can slow down our weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.