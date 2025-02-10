Woman dropped 25 kg with this high protein weight loss diet: Here’s what she ate on her 1500-calorie pure veg meal plan

Online weight loss coach Aanchal Chugh shared her drastic before and after weight loss pictures in a recent post and gave a glimpse of her 1500-calorie-a-day diet plan. She wrote in her caption, “I lost 25 kgs following a simple diet plan... all my meals are home-cooked, and are designed to give you optimal results!” Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Aanchal Chugh has shared her diet that led to her 25 kg weight loss. (Instagram/ Aanchal Chugh)

She added, “Here is a diet plan of 1500 calories approximately, from Monday to Sunday... this is how you should plan your diet for weight loss or fat loss. All the calories are calculated by me, and every meal includes good protein, fibre, fats.”

In her post titled, ‘I lost 25 kg with high-protein diet’, Aanchal listed her daily meal plan:

Monday

⦿ Early morning 7 am: 1 glass lukewarm lemon water

⦿ Breakfast 9 am: 1 bowl of oats with chia seeds and grapes

⦿ Mid-morning snack 12 pm: 1 bunch of grapes with 5 almonds

⦿ Lunch 2 pm: Mixed vegetable quinoa salad with 100 gram paneer

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm: roasted chickpea 20 gram

⦿ Dinner 8 pm: Lentil curry with 1 multigrain roti and green salad

Tuesday

⦿ Early morning 7 am: Early morning 7 am: 1 glass lukewarm lemon water

⦿ Breakfast 9 am: Besan chilla (two pieces) with mint chutney

⦿ Mid-morning snack 12 pm: 1 orange and 1 tsp flaxseed

⦿ Lunch 2 pm: Rajma (150 gram cooked) with 1 ragi roti and salad

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm: 1 small orange

⦿ Dinner 8 pm: Tofu stir fry (100 gram) with vegetables and 1 multigrain roti

Wednesday

⦿ Early morning 7 am: 1 glass lukewarm jeera water

⦿ Breakfast 9 am: 1 beetroot and paneer stuffed paratha

⦿ Mid-morning snack 12 pm: 1 apple and 1 tsp pumpkin seeds

⦿ Lunch 2 pm: Chana dal with 1 millet roti and a bowl of curd

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm: Makhana 20 gram

⦿ Dinner 8 pm: Vegetable pulao with 100 gram paneer tikka

Thursday

⦿ Early morning 7 am: 1 glass turmeric water

⦿ Breakfast 9 am: 2 multigrain toasts with avocado spread

⦿ Mid-morning snack 12 pm: 1 pear, 1 tsp sunflower seeds

⦿ Lunch 2 pm: Methi thepla with mixed vegetable sabzi

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm: Roasted peanuts 20 gram

⦿ Dinner 8 pm: Soya chunks curry, 1 jowar roti and salad

Friday

⦿ Early morning 7 am: 1 glass jeera water

⦿ Breakfast 9 am: 1 beetroot and paneer stuffed paratha

⦿ Mid-morning snack 12 pm: 1 glass watermelon juice

⦿ Lunch 2 pm: 2 green moong dal chillas with mint chutney

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm: Bhuna chana 20 gram

⦿ Dinner 8 pm: Chickpea curry with 100 gram vegetable rice

Saturday

⦿ Early morning 7 am: 1 glass lukewarm lemon water

⦿ Breakfast 9 am: 100 gram oats beetroot chilla with mint chutney

⦿ Mid-morning snack 12 pm: 1 small banana and 1 tsp chia seeds

⦿ Lunch 2 pm: kala chana curry with 1 millet roti and salad

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm: roasted peanuts 20 gram

⦿ Dinner 8 pm: Vegetable stir fry with 1 ragi dosa

Sunday

⦿ Early morning 7 am: 1 glass lukewarm water with ginger

⦿ Breakfast 9 am: Paneer sandwich with 50 gram paneer and 2 slices of multigrain bread

⦿ Mid-morning snack 12 pm: 1 bowl of pineapple cubes and 1 tsp mixed seeds

⦿ Lunch 2 pm: Chole (150 gram cooked), 1 jowar roti, salad

⦿ Evening snack 5 pm: Makhana 20 gram

⦿ Dinner 8 pm: Lentil curry, 1 millet roti, mixed vegetable sabzi

Before starting any new diet or meal plan, consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to ensure that it meets your individual needs and health goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.