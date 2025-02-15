Woman who lost 84 kilos shares 'controversial weight loss tips' that helped her drop from 150 kg to 66 kg: What she ate

Eating chocolate in moderation can be safe during a weight loss journey, but it depends on several factors. Nutritionist and personal trainer Pranjal Pandey has shared two ‘controversial weight loss tips’ on Instagram, one of which includes ‘eating a piece of chocolate daily’. She also shared another weight loss tip: 'Make your food boring.' Also read | Man who lost 50 kg reveals 'the most underrated weight loss hack' Pranjal Pandey has shared her before and after weight loss pictures. (Instagram/ Transform With Pranjal)

'Controversial weight loss tip no. 1'

Pranjal shared before-and-after weight loss photos of herself at 150 kg and 66 kg, and wrote about her 'controversial weight loss tip no. 1', “What do I mean when I tell you to make your food boring, apart from being sadistic? There’s a thing called as 'palatability', which basically means how tasty a food is. Obesogenic food = high palatability + high calories. The tastier your food is, the more likely you are to overeat. Hence causing weight gain. Example: Burger, Pizza, fried foods, sweet foods.”

Pranjal added, “Weight loss food = low palatability + low calorie. Making it very unlikely that you overeat. And making a deficit easier. It is pretty damn hard to make something tasty while it also being low in calories. Hence the statement 'make your food boring. Now I’m not saying not to enjoy food. Food is super ingrained in our lives! But know the difference between a 'sometimes food' and 'most of the times' food!”

'Controversial weight loss tip no. 2'

She also said that 'eating a piece of chocolate or whatever is a trigger food for you daily' can help 'diminish its control over you'. Pranjal said, “Don’t call me mental, yet. What do I mean by 'eat a piece of chocolate daily'? Let’s talk about it: When we think of any food as a treat or only meant for special occasions, it becomes a novelty. Unconsciously, we put it on a pedestal and start obsessing over it. Then we restrict it because 'I cannot control myself around xyz food. You will not, in fact, be able to control yourself around it then, and now it has become a self-fulfilling prophecy and an established fact on the basis of which you will continue to restrict it further. Making it a vicious cycle.”

Pranjal asked people to listen to their body while making healthy food choices while not curbing their cravings entirely. She said, “You are not good or bad based on the food you choose to eat. You are not of greater character if you choose a salad instead of a burger or vice versa. So, why did I tell you to eat a piece of chocolate or whatever trigger food you eat daily? To diminish its control over you. Xyz food is not special anymore. You had it today, will have it tomorrow and can have it whenever you want! Emotional response to eating should be the same when eating something you want, be it a carrot or a cake! Everything is equal. Listen to your body. It knows best.”

