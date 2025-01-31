Nutritionist who lost 86 kg reveals ‘how to eat for weight loss’; shares 7 simple diet tips that helped her shed kilos

When it comes to weight loss, our eating habits play a significant role. Many people who struggle to lose weight often don't know what to eat or which diet tips to follow. Pranjal Pandey, a nutritionist who underwent a drastic transformation and lost an impressive 86 kilos, frequently shares snippets of her journey on Instagram. In a recent video, she revealed essential tips on how to eat for weight loss. (Also read: Nutritionist who lost 3 kg in just 1 week shares her weight loss strategy you should 'try out immediately' ) For sustainable weight loss, Pranjal recommends a gradual approach focusing on proteins, fruits, and whole grains. (Instagram/@transformwithpranjal)

Nutritionist reveals how to eat for weight loss

Sharing her post Pranjal wrote in the caption, "First off, you need to acknowledge and accept the way you eat now isn't the way you want to be eating for the rest of your life. Because this needs to be a lifestyle change, not a diet." She added, “Diets end and all the weight comes back after it ends.”

"Second, know that this will take time. Trying to incorporate everything at once will tire you out and is not sustainable. So start small. Remember, it's a marathon not a sprint," says Pranjal.

Here are a few diet tips shared by the nutritionist for sustainable weight loss:

1. Incorporate more protein in your meals

Protein sources: Chicken, Fish, Prawns, Eggs, Soya chunks, Paneer, Tofu, Greek yogurt, and protein supplements like whey and plant-based options.

2. Start your meal with salad

Simple options like cucumber and carrots are easy to add.

3. Choose complex carbs

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are your best bet.

4. Drink plenty of water

Aim for 4 litres of water daily.

5. Focus on meal quality

Always have healthy options on hand. Include nuts and seeds for healthy fats and micronutrients.

6. Add, don't subtract, from your go-to meals

For example, try adding pan-fried paneer or chicken to your dal chawal, along with cucumbers and carrots.

7. Enjoy your journey

Remember, you can't hate yourself into health. Love and support yourself throughout the process.

Pranjal's go-to meals: Overnight oats, egg rolls with boiled or pan-seared chicken, and a veggie omelette.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.