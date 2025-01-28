Nutritionist who lost 3 kg in just 1 week shares her weight loss strategy you should 'try out immediately'
Amaka followed a combination of diet and workout routine to drop 3 kilos in just one week. Check out her weight loss tips.
Amaka is a certified nutritionist who keeps sharing tips and tricks related to sustainable weight loss on her Instagram profile. Amaka lost 3 kilos in just one week with a healthy combination of diet and workouts. “This strategy helped me lose 3 kgs in a week and has helped several others see better results. Save and try out immediately, you may see better results than I did.” Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 85 kg reveals she 'didn't start losing weight until she fixed this 1 thing'; shares 5 tricks
Amaka keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight transformation. Sharing a short video of her workout routine from the gym, Amaka noted down the diet and workout combination that she followed to drop 3 kilos in just seven days.
Brisk walking
“I started brisk walking – 1 hour- 5 days a week. This kept my heart rate up and kept me really active,” Amaka wrote.
Effective meal plan
“I followed this super effective meal plan strictly, and honestly, I started seeing results almost immediately. Not only did I lose 3 kgs, I lost 2 inches off my waistline in a week,” she wrote. Also read | How to lose 2 kg 'really fast'? Doctor says 'eat dinner by 6 pm and fast for 23 hours': But does it actually work?
Take a look at her meal plan here:
Monday and Tuesday:
Rice, beans, veggies and chicken
Portion: (1 Cup of rice, 1 Cup of beans, 3 tablespoon of stew, 2 cups of veggies (carrots, cabbage and cucumber) with 2 pieces of boiled chicken-250g.
Snack: 2 Big Apples.
Wednesday:
Egg salad and green smoothie.
3 eggs boiled and mashed, with 8 cups of chopped salad (lettuce, carrots, cabbage and cucumber) dressed in 1/3 cup of Greek yogurt.
Paired with 750ml green smoothie.
Portion;1 big cucumber, 1 thumb size ginger, 1 apple and a handful of lettuce leaves & 1 cup of water blended together.
Snack: 1 cup of Greek yogurt & 1 finger of banana.
Thursday and Friday:
Swallow, okro soup and chicken.
1 cup of raw oat flour prepared as swallow with a big bowl of okra soup (4 cups cooked measured)- prepared with 1 tablespoon of oil & 2 boiled pieces of protein (chicken).
Snack: 3-4 cups of watermelon.
Saturday:
Beans, veggies and protein.
Portion: 1 &1/2 cup of cooked beans, paired with 3 cups of cooked veggies (1 tablespoon of oil used to prepare it), & 2 boiled eggs.
Snack: 1 low calorie biscuit & 1 low calorie drink (both within 250 calories).
Sunday:
Rice, veggies.
Protein: 2 cups of cooked rice, with 2 big pieces of chicken-300g & 1 cup of chopped veggies (carrots, & cucumber).
Snack: 2 Big cucumber and 50-60 pieces of nuts.
“Please stay hydrated throughout your fasting window and drink -At least 2-3 liters of water daily,” Amaka added. Also read | Woman who lost 9 kgs in 3 months, shares tips on how to stay fit after a high calorie day
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
