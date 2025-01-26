Woman who lost 9 kgs in 3 months, shares tips on how to stay fit after a high calorie day

During the weight loss journey, one cheat meal in a long time is allowed to indulge into the food items that we generally cannot add to the daily diet. This can lead to having a high-calorie day or a high-calorie weekend. Often this is followed by guilt or panic. Also read | Woman who lost 73 kg shares her ‘fat girl’ confession on what changes after weight loss: ‘You are cold all the time’ “Here are 5 ways that helped me bounce back after a high calorie day," wrote Mahtab Ekay.(Instagram/@fitbymahtab, Unsplash)

Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach, who went through a drastic weight transformation, keeps sharing realistic weight loss tips on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Mahtab dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months and often shares snippets of her impressive weight loss journey. On Sunday, Mahtab addressed this and wrote, “Here are 5 ways that helped me bounce back after a high calorie day.”

Don’t panic or punish yourself:

One Friday won’t ruin your progress. Think about what made the it fun—maybe it was spending time with loved ones, celebrating, or enjoying tasty food. It’s all part of life. Just move forward and get back to your routine. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 85 kilos, shares her 8 non-negotiable weight loss habits

Get back to your regular calories, not lower:

Don’t skip meals or eat way less to “fix” overeating. If your daily goal is 1,700 calories, go right back to it. Cutting calories too much can lead to more overeating later in the week.

Drink water and eat fiber-rich foods:

Eating more than usual can cause bloating or water weight gain. Start the next day with a big glass of water and drink at least 2-3L water throughout the day to stay hydrated. Add high-fiber foods like: spinach, carrots, peppers, berries, apples, pears, oats, quinoa, whole wheat bread. Fiber helps with digestion and reduces bloating.

Move your body and stick to your usual routine:

You don’t need extra cardio to burn off the extra food. Instead, focus on walking 8-12k steps and doing your regular workouts. Strength training 3–4 times a week is still the best way to build muscle and lose fat. Also read | Nutritionist who lost 25 kg shares a 7-day anti-inflammatory diet plan that helped her in weight loss

Plan ahead for next time:

If this happens often, think about why. Were you too strict during the week? Did you skip meals before an event? Next time, try including foods you love during the week so you don’t feel deprived, and eat a high-protein meal before events to avoid overeating.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.