Woman who lost 73 kg shares her ‘fat girl’ confession on what changes after weight loss: ‘You are cold all the time’

Instagram user Brittany Ainsworth often documents her weight loss journey on social media. The fitness influencer lost about 160 pounds /73 kg during her drastic transformation and often talks about the impact of weight loss on mental health, shares weight loss tips, and more. In a recent video, she talked about the changes she observed after losing weight. Brittany managed to lose 73 kg during her weight loss journey.

5 things that change after you lose weight

In the video titled ‘Fat girl confessions: What changes the most when you lose a lot of weight, both good and bad’, Brittany listed the biggest changes she has experienced after losing 73 kg. She listed both the good changes and the bad changes, ranging from her improved mental health to people's changed perspective about her. Here are the five things she listed:

1. Per Brittany, she noticed that people were much nicer to her in every aspect of her life after she had the drastic transformation. However, she called the change both good and bad. Why? Because your self-worth shouldn't be decided by the number on the weighing scale or how different you look from the traditional standards.

2. Brittany revealed that after losing her weight, she was excited about the body she had created with hard work and felt better in her own skin. However, weight loss also came with issues like ‘loose skin, being cold all the time, and saggy boobs’.

3. Talking about becoming attractive to others and gaining unwanted attention, Brittany wrote, “There’s a good chance that you’ve become more attractive to others. There’s also a chance that you’ve gotten more unwanted attention. I know that I have.”

4. The weight loss influencer also talked about being able to shop in sections which she had never approached. “You can finally shop in the store, and you don’t have to go into the little corner of the store that houses the plus-size floral and cold shoulder options,” she explained. “You probably have no idea what size you are or what will look good on you,” she added.

5. Lastly, Brittany talked about being proud of your weight loss journey. “You’re also going to have to worry about maintaining that for the rest of your life,” she added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.