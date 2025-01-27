Nutritionist who dropped 85 kg reveals she 'didn't start losing weight until she fixed this 1 thing'; shares 5 tricks

Pranjal Pandey is a nutritionist who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 85 kilos. The nutritionist keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From sharing her weight loss diet to the tips and tricks for faster and sustainable weight loss, Pranjal Pandey’s Instagram profile is replete with helpful and realistic hacks. Also read | How to lose 2 kg 'really fast'? Doctor says 'eat dinner by 6 pm and fast for 23 hours': But does it actually work? “It took me a lot of failed dieting attempts to learn this," wrote Nutritionist Pranjal Pandey.(Instagram/@transformwithpranjal)

Recently, Pranjal shared a snippet from her weight loss journey and added that she fixed one important thing before she started her weight loss journey. “It took me a lot of failed dieting attempts to learn this. When it comes to weight loss, we immediately think about what to subtract from our diets. But what if I told you that successful and sustainable weight loss comes from adding, not subtracting!”

Pranjal added that it is impossible to go without having the food items that we crave for. So, it is important to find a healthy balance. “Think about it, can you go the rest of your lives without craving something high in calories? I couldn’t. So instead of not eating the food you crave and later binging on it, add it in your diet plan along with something healthy to make it more satisfying and balanced.” Also read | Woman who lost 9 kgs in 3 months, shares tips on how to stay fit after a high calorie day

Here are a few tips shared by the nutritionist, on how to balance the cravings during the weight loss journey:

Protein

Pair your craving with something high in protein to help you stay satisfied.

Fibre

It helps you stay full for longer and adds volume. Hence, it reduces the cravings as well.

Fats

Healthy fats make a meal or snack more satisfying, and enjoyable.

Hydration

The nutritionist suggested that before reaching for a snack, we should drink loads of water to stay full and satiated. This can significantly bring down the quantity of snacks that we want to consume. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 85 kilos, shares her 8 non-negotiable weight loss habits

Self compassion

One of the most important things to remember in the weight loss journey is that we need to be soft with ourselves. Weight loss can have taxing effects on the body and mind, and we may occasionally give in to a cheat diet or a cheat snack. We should remember that one meal cannot break our progress. Staying motivated and consistent is the key to sustainable weight loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.