Nutritionist shares 3 hacks to burn fat while having our favourite foods

Saleha Bawazir is a certified nutritionist who keeps sharing important insights related to diet and lifestyle on her Instagram profile. From calorie deficit to weight loss tips, Saleha’s Instagram profile is replete with tips and tricks on how to eat healthy, stay healthy and live better. “Try these easy tricks before you eat out and indulge in your favourite meals," wrote Nutritionist Saleha Bawazir.(Instagram/@saleha_nutritionpsychology, Pexels)

When it comes to burning fat and losing weight, the first thought we have is that we need to give up on the foods that we love. Be it having a cheat diet or a high-calorie meal, our weight loss journey does not approve of that. However, the nutritionist wrote that it is possible to burn fat while having our favourite foods.

A few weeks back, Saleha shared a post and noted down three hacks to burn fat faster, all the while gorging on the food items that we love. “Try these easy tricks before you eat out and indulge in your favourite meals to minimise the blood sugar and insulin spike. If your insulin levels are steady, you won’t put on weight,” read an excerpt of her post.

Apple cider vinegar shot:

A quick shot of apple cider vinegar before meals has been proven to reduce the absorption of sugar and blunt the spike of glucose in that particular meal.

Post-meal movement:

25 squats after a meal or a 15 min walk or calf raises after eating activates the glucose receptors in your muscles. The additional glucose will then be directed to your muscles instead of being stored as fat.

Isabgol daily:

Psyllium husk is fibre that lines your gut and reduces glucose absorption. It keeps you full while acting as a broom to reduce additional sugar and fat from your system. This can help in regularising blood sugar levels in the body.

"With these simple, effective strategies, you can indulge in holiday treats while staying in fat-burning mode. No compromises, just balance," added the nutritionist.

