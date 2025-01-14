Smart ways to enjoy chocolate without disrupting your balanced diet

Chocolate is a delightful treat but enjoying it wisely is key to maintaining a balanced diet. By understanding portion control and choosing the right types of chocolate, one can satisfy sweet cravings without compromising on the health goals. Chocolates and health goals? Here’s how you can have both!(Image by Shutterstock)

Chocolate that heals:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha Singh, Nutritionist and Fitness Expert at Shiksfitness, shared, “When eaten mindfully and in moderation, chocolates can be beneficial to the body. Chocolates, especially the dark ones which have at least 70% cocoa and lesser sugar, are rich in antioxidants and minerals that are good for health. The darker, the better, as higher cocoa content means more health benefits.”

She revealed, “Chocolates also aid in releasing feel-good hormones like serotonin and dopamine, which help in stress management. During menstruation, if taken in moderation, it helps ease pain, control mood swings, and provide a natural source of comfort. Dark chocolate, in particular, is also linked to improving heart health by reducing blood pressure and boosting circulation.”

Cocoa Content: The percentage of cocoa in chocolate determines its flavor and health benefits. Dark chocolate with higher cocoa content is richer in antioxidants, which can promote heart health. (Unsplash)

One can add dark chocolate to cakes, pancakes, smoothies, or any other dessert, which not only enhances the taste but also brings a nutritious boost. Shikha Singh said, “It pairs well with nuts and berries, adding fiber and healthy fats to your snacks. However, as chocolates are calorie-dense, one should be very careful about portion size. Overconsumption can lead to weight gain and even affect blood sugar levels. Enjoy a piece or two and not the whole bar, to strike the right balance between indulgence and health benefits.”

Surprising benefits of dark chocolate in your diet:

Chocolates comprise cocoa solids, cocoa butter, milk solids and sugars of varying percentages, which give them varied taste. Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, highlighted, “Dark chocolates are high in cocoa and low in sugars, which give them a bitter taste and intensify their flavour. Dark chocolate, being rich in cocoa, contains a higher percentage of polyphenols, antioxidants, and flavonoids than normal milk chocolate, increasing its potential health benefits. When consumed in moderation, dark chocolate can be included with a normal day’s balanced meals since it offers several health benefits.”

He explained, “It is loaded with flavonoids and polyphenols, which act as antioxidants helping neutralise the free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and the risk of chronic diseases. Flavanols catechin and epicatechin found in cocoa beans reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure, supporting heart health. They support the production of nitric oxide in the blood vessels which improves blood flow and relaxes blood vessels, lowering the blood pressure. This may have protective effects leading to a reduced risk of developing heart diseases and stroke. Antioxidants and magnesium in cocoa protect the cells from damage reducing the risk of developing certain cancers while minerals like selenium help strengthen the immune system.”

A study found a link between consumption of dark chocolate and decreased risk of type 2 diabetes. (Pexels)

Aman Puri pointed out, “Adding a moderate amount of cocoa or dark chocolate to your diet helps improve attention, memory, and cognitive health, which may help enhance mood and reduce the risk of developing depression. The antioxidant properties of cocoa help regulate blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity, reducing the risk of diabetes. However, chocolate does contain some amounts of sugar so it should be consumed wisely by diabetics, who can also opt for a sugar-free option. It’s important to understand that excessive consumption of chocolate may lead to weight gain and an increase in the daily sugar and calorie content of the diet. Moderation may be the key - consuming 15-20 g of dark chocolate daily may help maximise the health benefits.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.