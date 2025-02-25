Weight loss coach shares 5 food mistakes that can affect weight loss

Randykotey is an Instagram user and a weight transformation coach (according to his Instagram bio). Randykotey’s social media profile is replete with healthy hacks and tricks for faster weight loss. From diet tips to follow to the mistakes that can slow down weight loss, Randykotey keeps sharing helpful insights. Also read | Want to lose over 30 kg in just 9 months? Fat loss coach reveals how: Follow these 3 things from today Not knowing our calorie intake and not staying hydrated or engaging in strength training can lead to muscle loss, fatigue and slow down weight loss. (Pexels)

In weight loss, we often follow the trends floating on the Internet and get confused about what to do and what to avoid doing. While having a calorie-deficit diet is essential, ensuring that we know the food we are eating and indulge in a proper weight loss workout routine is also of primal importance. Not knowing our calorie intake and not staying hydrated or engaging in strength training can lead to muscle loss, fatigue and slow down weight loss.

A few weeks back, the weight loss coach shared a post pointing out the common mistakes that can slow down weight loss.

Skipping meals:

Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can slow down metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day. This can make it harder to lose belly fat.

Relying on low-fat or diet foods:

Many low-fat or diet-labeled foods are high in sugar or artificial ingredients, which can contribute to belly fat. It’s better to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods.

Not eating enough protein:

Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass and boosting metabolism. Not getting enough can make it harder to lose belly fat and maintain weight loss.

Overeating healthy fats:

While healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil are good for you, they are also calorie-dense. Overeating them can lead to an excess calorie intake, hindering belly fat loss.

Drinking high-calorie beverages:

Consuming sugary drinks, including fruit juices, smoothies, and certain health drinks, can add a lot of hidden calories. These beverages can spike blood sugar levels, leading to increased belly fat.

