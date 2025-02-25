Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weight loss coach shares 5 food mistakes that can affect weight loss

ByTapatrisha Das
Feb 25, 2025 07:00 AM IST

From not having enough protein to overeating healthy fats, here are a few common mistakes that can slow down weight loss.

Randykotey is an Instagram user and a weight transformation coach (according to his Instagram bio). Randykotey’s social media profile is replete with healthy hacks and tricks for faster weight loss. From diet tips to follow to the mistakes that can slow down weight loss, Randykotey keeps sharing helpful insights. Also read | Want to lose over 30 kg in just 9 months? Fat loss coach reveals how: Follow these 3 things from today

Not knowing our calorie intake and not staying hydrated or engaging in strength training can lead to muscle loss, fatigue and slow down weight loss. (Pexels)
Not knowing our calorie intake and not staying hydrated or engaging in strength training can lead to muscle loss, fatigue and slow down weight loss. (Pexels)

In weight loss, we often follow the trends floating on the Internet and get confused about what to do and what to avoid doing. While having a calorie-deficit diet is essential, ensuring that we know the food we are eating and indulge in a proper weight loss workout routine is also of primal importance. Not knowing our calorie intake and not staying hydrated or engaging in strength training can lead to muscle loss, fatigue and slow down weight loss.

A few weeks back, the weight loss coach shared a post pointing out the common mistakes that can slow down weight loss. Also read | Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares a list of foods to eat before workout for faster weight loss

Skipping meals:

Skipping meals, especially breakfast, can slow down metabolism and lead to overeating later in the day. This can make it harder to lose belly fat.

Relying on low-fat or diet foods:

Many low-fat or diet-labeled foods are high in sugar or artificial ingredients, which can contribute to belly fat. It’s better to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods.

Not eating enough protein:

Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass and boosting metabolism. Not getting enough can make it harder to lose belly fat and maintain weight loss. Also read | Woman who dropped 25 kilos, shares 6 lessons she learnt on weight loss

Overeating healthy fats:

While healthy fats like avocados, nuts, and olive oil are good for you, they are also calorie-dense. Overeating them can lead to an excess calorie intake, hindering belly fat loss.

Drinking high-calorie beverages:

Consuming sugary drinks, including fruit juices, smoothies, and certain health drinks, can add a lot of hidden calories. These beverages can spike blood sugar levels, leading to increased belly fat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On