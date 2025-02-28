Woman who dropped 9 kilos in 3 months, shares 5 tips to lose body fat in just 30 days

Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From easy diet hacks to workout regimen to follow, Mahtab’s Instagram profile is replete with helpful insights on faster weight loss. Also read | UK woman went from 105 kg to 53 kg shares 5 weight loss tips that helped her: ‘Eat fruits, vegetables daily’ "Be consistent and trust the process," wrote Mahtab Ekay.(Pexels)

On Thursday, Mahtab shared a post explaining 5 tips on how to lose body fat faster. “Be consistent and trust the process! You won’t see changes overnight, but stick to these habits and you’ll be amazed at what 30 days can do,” she wrote.

Create a calorie deficit:

The key to fat loss is being in a calorie deficit! Use an online calorie calculator to find your personal calorie goal, and make sure to manually set it up in your preferred tracking app. This way, you’re working with more accurate numbers. Also read | Woman who dropped 32 kg in 7 months shares 10 things she did for weight loss: ‘Don't give up soda’

Prioritise protein:

Protein is your secret weapon for fat loss! Aim for 1g of protein per pound of your goal body weight. Here’s how to make sure you hit your protein goals:

Start your day with at least 30g of protein if you’re a breakfast person.

Double down on your current protein sources.

Add egg whites to your omelet for an extra protein boost.

Opt for leaner meats like chicken and turkey.

Incorporate high-protein snacks like Greek yogurt parfait.

Get moving daily:

Whether it’s strength training, walking, or your favorite cardio, aim for at least 30 minutes of activity a day. Stay consistent, and those calories will burn.

Stay hydrated:

A good rule of thumb: drink half your body weight (lb) in ounces of water daily. My favorite way? Buy a cute big water bottle, fill it up first thing in the morning, and then your only job is to finish it by the end of the day. Also read | Want to lose over 30 kg in just 9 months? Fat loss coach reveals how: Follow these 3 things from today

Get enough sleep:

Sleep is just as important as diet and exercise when it comes to fat loss. Poor sleep can affect your hunger hormones, making it harder to lose fat. Aim for 7-8 hours every night.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.