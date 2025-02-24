Want to lose over 30 kg in just 9 months? Fat loss coach reveals how: Follow these 3 things from today

Online fitness coach Aimee Meier lost 70 pounds (31.7 kg) by dropping from '216 pounds to 146 pounds (97.9 kg to 66.2 kg) naturally in 9 months'. In a recent Instagram post, Aimee, who specialises in fat loss and hormone health, as per her Instagram bio, shared: “If I wanted to lose 70 pounds in 9 months (again), here are the three things I would do as a busy mom-of-five.” Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Regularly consuming high-carb, high-sugar foods can lead to insulin resistance, making it harder to lose weight. (Freepik)

How to lose weight ‘fast’

Speaking of how you can 'drop the hormonal weight gain fast and finally', here's what Aimee said:

1. Use the 100-50 method approach as your nutritional compass (100 grams of protein and 50 grams of healthy fats every day). This method is proven to get your body into fat-burning mode.

2. Understand why the insulin hormone is the no. 1 thing to focus on in your 40s. It’s the fat storage hormone and excess insulin in the body leads to weight gain.

3. Focus on avoiding glucose spikes (and crashes) so that cravings stay away and energy stays up. Little changes like walking after meals (going for a 10 minute walk or just moving my muscles about 30 minutes after a meal ends) and eating foods in certain order (veggies first, then protein and healthy fats, carbs last) to avoid big glucose spikes.

She added, “What do all three of these have in common? They focus on blood sugar balance.”

Insulin hormone and weight loss

Did you know that insulin regulates blood sugar levels by facilitating glucose uptake in cells. When insulin is high, your body stores energy, and when it's low, your body burns stored energy. Regularly consuming high-carb, high-sugar foods can lead to insulin resistance, making it harder to lose weight. Aim for balanced insulin levels by eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and managing stress. Click here to learn more.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.