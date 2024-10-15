Weight loss trick by nutritionist suggests drinking 2 glasses of water before a meal. Find out if it actually works

If you are trying to shed those extra kilos, you might want to read this: Nutritionist Alan Aragon says drinking two glasses of water before a meal can help you lose weight. During an episode of the podcast The Model Health Show, Alan explained his water-before-meal trick, a strategy for enhancing satiety and potentially aiding in weight loss. But does it really work? Also read | Should you drink water before, during or after the meals? How it impacts your digestion Nutritionist reveals simply drinking water before meals could aid in weight loss. (Pexels)

What is ‘water trick’ for weight loss?

While we know staying hydrated is important for our health and body, Alan Aragon's 'water trick' involves drinking two glasses of water before meals to help control hunger and reduce overall calorie intake. He says the water you're drinking before you eat will help you save on calories.

Alan said, “There's something really interesting about satiety and what I call the 'water trick'. You can actually preload with plain water before each meal. You will eat significantly less following the water preloading. This is a good thing to do when you go out to eat dinner, especially. Two tall glasses of water upon sitting down before they bring over the fresh bread and the butter: that will significantly cut the amount of calories you end up eating.”

On drinking water with a meal

Drink enough water – you've heard it from your parents, doctors, and friends. But is it good to also drink water during meal times? According to Alan, it is.

He said, “I always get the question: Doesn't drinking water with a meal dilute the digestive enzymes, and then you won't digest the meal properly? There's really no evidence for that. I understand what people are thinking about, but when you look at populations that eat a lot of soup, they could not be having more water with their meals, and they are digesting stuff just fine. So, I don't think people need to worry about that if they decide to use the ‘water trick’ to put a top-speed limiter on the cheesecake that they have after their main meal.”

Does the water-before-meal trick work?

According to Dr Rakesh Gupta, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the water-before-meal trick 'has gained popularity as a simple and effective way to support weight management and overall health'. He said, drinking water before a meal can help you feel fuller, potentially leading to reduced calorie intake.

Dr Rakesh Gupta said, "Several studies suggest that drinking water before meals may indeed help with weight control. Water, being calorie-free, adds volume to your stomach, which can create a feeling of fullness. This may lead you to eat less during the meal, especially if you're prone to overeating or snacking mindlessly. One study published in Obesity found that participants who drank about 500 ml of water before each meal lost more weight over a period of 12 weeks compared to those who didn’t."

He added, “Moreover, water aids digestion and helps maintain the body’s natural functions, which is important for overall health. Sometimes, when we think we're hungry, we're actually just thirsty. Drinking water before a meal can help you distinguish between true hunger and dehydration. This could prevent unnecessary calorie intake when you're simply in need of hydration.”

Nutritionist Alan Aragon says there is no evidence to suggest that drinking water with a meal dilute the digestive enzymes. (Pexels)

‘Not a magic solution for weight loss’

However, Dr Rakesh Gupta warned it was important to remember that drinking water before meals was ‘not a magic solution for weight loss’. "It works best when combined with healthy eating habits, portion control, and regular physical activity. For some, especially older adults, drinking too much water before a meal might reduce their appetite to the point where they don't get enough nutrients. So, balance is key," he said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.