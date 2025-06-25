Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Weight loss coach who dropped 9 kilos shares 9 foods to eat on repeat for faster fat loss: Potato to peanut butter

ByTapatrisha Das
Jun 25, 2025 07:38 AM IST

From potatoes to eggs and berries, here is a list of food items that can help you fast-track your weight loss journey.

Melissa, a weight loss coach who successfully shed 9 kilos, regularly shares insights from her transformation journey on Instagram. From practical hacks to effective fat loss strategies, her posts offer valuable tips to her followers. On June 24, Melissa revealed a list of her go-to foods that she eats on repeat whenever she’s focused on losing those extra kilos. Also read | Fitness coach shares 3 tips to keep your lost weight from coming back: Weigh yourself regularly

These 9 food items can help you lose weight. (Shutterstock)
“I used to get overwhelmed with what to eat to lose weight. Once I learned no single food causes weight gain, I learned to find things I like, that meet my body’s needs and eat them on repeat. I truly love these foods and they’re weekly staples. I include carbs, fats, and I prioritise protein,” read her caption.

1. Eggs and egg whites mixed:

Have it every day for breakfast to get that protein in early. It is also versatile as a side or on a wrap, bagel thin, or toast.

2. Bread:

Eat it as toast for breakfast or a sandwich for lunch daily. Bread can be part of fat loss.

3. Greek yoghurt:

You can have it as a snack with granola or protein cereal and berries.

4. Berries:

Have it in addition to snacks or with lunch.

Berries contain antioxidants.(Shutterstock)
5. Ground turkey:

It is extremely versatile; mix it with pasta sauce, hot sauce, BBQ sauce, and taco seasoning.

6. Rotisserie chicken:

It’s so easy and protein-packed! Use it in salads, for wraps, for easy chicken salad, and to add to pasta or rice dishes for dinner. Keep it simple with premade proteins.

7. Potatoes:

A staple for a side. Microwave them for ease. Potatoes are considered one of the most filling foods and can help weight loss efforts. Potatoes are actually a great carb source. Also read | Weight loss coach who dropped 9 kilos, shares 4 restaurant mistakes to avoid: Don’t start with a cocktail

8. Peanut butter:

A go-to fat source. Put it on apples, add it to your oatmeal, yoghurt or smear it on chocolate rice cakes.

9. 100-calorie nut packs:

Another great fat source, but nuts can be easy to overeat, so the 100-calorie packs are a staple. 

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

